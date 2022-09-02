The College Football Playoff board approved an expanded format with 12 teams

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams after the Board of Managers approved the expansion in a unanimous vote Friday, the group that oversees the postseason system announced.

The six highest-ranked conference champions in the expanded format, along with the rest of the field, will be drafted with at-large picks. The new structure, which adds eight more spots to the current playoff, was approved by unanimous consent of the president’s representatives from each of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame.

Under the new structure, the four highest-rated conference champions by the College Football Playoff Committee will receive first-round byes. In four first round games (5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs.9) No. 5 to no. Up to 12 ranked teams will be matched at the home field of the higher ranked team. .

The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are expected to be played in a bowl system. The championship game will continue to be played on a rotating basis.

Non-intellectual:College Football Playoff expansion is long overdue

What to know:Breaking down the biggest games of Week 1 of the season

Crystal Ball:Our staff’s predictions for the playoff, the Heisman and more

Weekly forecast:Top 25 picks and bold predictions for Week 1

“This is a historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. “More teams, more participation and more excitement is good for our fans, alumni and student-athletes. I am grateful to my colleagues on the Board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and their willingness to expand across the target line, and to the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.

The expansion could happen as early as the 2024 season or possibly as early as the 2025 season. The 12-year deal the playoff system has with ESPN does not expire after the 2025 season.

The current four-team format began in 2014 after decades of discontent among coaches and fans over how the national champion was decided in football. Originally decided by a poll of the media and coaches, the Bowl Championship Series was created in 1998 to match the top two teams in one game after the regular season. That system lasted until the 2013 season before the current College Football Playoff system was created.

Alabama has won three CFP championships, followed by Clemson with two. Ohio State, LSU and defending champion Georgia each have a title.