The clubs honored the queen with silence, applause and an anthem

Premier League clubs will play the national anthem and honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II before all matches with a minute of silence.

Managers were also told to consider putting on their suits and bringing out their teams, and there would be a one-minute applause for 70 minutes to mark the number of years the queen has reigned. Large screens and billboards around fields will display images rather than familiar messages.

Liverpool are late and Spurs stutter in the Champions League – Football Weekly Read more

Seven Premier League matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after last weekend’s program was canceled due to the Queen’s death.

Insiders claimed that football saw fit to have a weekend of mourning for the monarch, which included ending all grassroots football given that the Queen was the Football Association’s patron and Prince William its president. However, this decision was widely criticized, especially since most other sports, including cricket and golf, were continued.

The news was confirmed by the Premier League, which stated: “All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide the League, clubs and fans with an opportunity to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to honor her memory. outstanding life and contribution to the nation and the world.

“Fans will be asked to join in a moment of silence, after which the national anthem “God Save the King” will be played. Images dedicated to Her Majesty will be displayed on large screens and LED panels around the perimeter, and flags in the territory will be flown at half mast. When the clock hits 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud the Queen’s 70-year reign.”

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed that coaches in suits “were a suggestion, not a directive”.