The club agreed a deal with Casemiro after Ancelotti confirmed the departure of the player





Manchester United have announced they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. Earlier on Friday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Casemiro was looking to join Manchester United. The Premier League club have confirmed that there is an “agreement in principle” that will be a significant help to Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the signing of Casemiro,” the statement said. “The transfer is subject to agreement on personal terms, UK visa requirements and medical care.” Casemiro will be United’s fourth signing in the transfer window after an initial fee of €60m was agreed with Real Madrid. another 12 months. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

The Brazilian’s imminent arrival represents a coup for United after a difficult summer on the market that saw Jurrien Timber, Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot drift into unsuccessful games, as well as a lengthy chase for Frenkie de Jong that stalled in less than two weeks. left before the September 1st deadline.

Madrid coach Ancelotti said: “I spoke with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision. Yesterday [Thursday] I realized that this is the real thing. My plans won’t change. As for the replacement, we signed [Aurélien] Chuameni and he is one of the best on the market. Then we have [Toni] Kroos and [Eduardo] Camavinga.

While the fee also includes an additional €10 million, Casemiro’s medical and visa issues are due this weekend, though the latter could take days, as is the case with Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, Ten Hag’s other two additions.

Casemiro should immediately reinforce United’s midfield. Ten Hag only has Fred and Scott McTominay as regular frontline players in the department. Casemiro will bring a proven winning mentality, having won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club from Sao Paulo in 2013.

Ten Hag also wants to sign Anthony, the Ajax striker. Although the Dutch club is reluctant to sell, The Guardian understands that the 22-year-old is frustrated with Ajax’s position and is hopeful a move to United is still a possibility. This could require a fee of £80m or more for the Brazilian to be added to another part of the team that Ten Haeg wants to strengthen.

Another player from the Netherlands, PSV winger Cody Gakpo, is an alternative that Ten Hag named Anthony and will cost significantly less.