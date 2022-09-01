The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in an NBA trade shocker.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t content with being the best team in the Eastern Conference.

They want to compete for the East title.

In a move that shocked the NBA, the Cavaliers acquired three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and the rights to trade picks, two people told USA TODAY Sports of the trade.

They requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly until the trade is officially announced.

The Jazz have made it clear they are in rebuild mode after the lack of playoff progress with Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and are willing to move Mitchell after they trade Gobert to Minnesota.

New York and Miami were the obvious suitors for Mitchell, but the Knicks’ extension of RJ Barrett ended a trade between the Jazz and the Knicks, and the Heat were unwilling to trade some players to accommodate the Jazz.

Working quietly without leaks, Cavavliers general manager Koby Altman — fresh off a Mediterranean vacation — went to work and pulled off a stunning deal.

The Cavs now have a roster that includes Mitchell, 2022 All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, 2021-22 All-Rookie selection Evan Mobley and veterans Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert.

Cleveland finished 44-38 last season and is 35-21 after beating Indiana on Feb. 11 — moving into second place in the East and just one game behind Miami. Injuries derailed the Cavs in the latter half of the season but the potential was clear.

With Mobley and Allen anchoring the defense, the Cavs allowed 108.9 points per 100 possessions, fifth best in the league.

Garland came into his own as a playmaker and scorer after Sexton missed most of the season, but the Cavs still finished 20th. The addition of Mitchell, who averaged 25.9 points last season, will help on that end, and the Cavs shouldn’t see too much of a negative impact defensively.

Altman did a fantastic job rebuilding the Cavaliers after LeBron James’ departure to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, and this Mitchell deal puts him in the conversation for Executive of the Year. Mitchell has three years remaining on his five-year, $163 million contract, but a player option for the final season in 2025-26. The deal caught James’ attention Tweeted, “Too tough!!!!! Super dope.”

As part of the deal, Sexton agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension with Utah, which stockpiled draft picks. In Gobert’s deal with the Timberwolves, Utah has at least 13 first-round picks through 2029, not including Walker Kessler acquired from Minnesota and Agbaji, who are first-round picks in 2022.