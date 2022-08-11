The classic Monster Cereals cereal from General Mills returns with an updated look.

type here...
New York-based pop artist KAWS has designed boxes for General Mills Monster Cereals Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Frute Brute.

General Mills is releasing four limited-edition boxes of Monster Cereals as part of a new collaboration with pop artist KAWS.

Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Frute Brute are back for this year’s seasonal release. Fans are especially excited about the arrival of Frute Brute, which is available for the first time since 2013.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” KAWS said in a post on the General Mills website. “I have been a big cereal fan since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original design of the boxes and the creativity and imagination they evoke.”

Franken Berry and Count Chokula now wear the bone ears seen in many KAWS works. They also have the signature KAWS Xed-out eyes, as do Boo Berry and Frute Brute. The boxes have been reimagined with the same design as the original boxes, with a picture of each character and a photo of cereal in a bowl, all on a clean white background.

Fans have a chance to win a set of collectible monster toys designed by KAWS. By entering the unique code found on the back of boxes specially marked with Monster Cereals on kawsmonsters.comthey will be entered into a prize draw.

“Our Monster cereal is one of the most iconic and while we know fans are always happy to see it, we want to make sure we can offer something new and different with every release,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Officer. communications manager at General Mills, in a press release. “KAWS’ love for these characters has made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer many ways to celebrate this season.”

The first Monster cereal hit store shelves in the early 1970s with Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry.

Frute Brute was added in 1974 and withdrawn from sale in 1982. Four years later, Yummy Mummy hit the scene but left stores in 1992. In 2009, General Mills ended year-round production of the first three Monster Cereals.

Since then, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Count Chocula cereal have only been available seasonally on Halloween to “induce nostalgic joy and spread an eerie spirit,” according to the General Mills website.



