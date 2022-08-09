The City will begin dismantling tents in downtown Vancouver on the Eastside.

Notices were handed out to people living in tents and other structures on a busy street in downtown Vancouver, the Eastside, informing them that these places were going to be removed.

The notice from the city of Vancouver said the removal would first focus on the highest-risk areas, adding that the process would begin on Tuesday and continue for several weeks.

In mid-morning Tuesday, in one area between Carroll and Main streets, the sidewalks were still filled with dozens of tents. In some areas, the sidewalks were impassable due to the dense grouping of tents and shelters.

Last month, the city’s fire chief ordered the tents removed, saying they were an extreme fire hazard.

Forced evictions as a human rights issue: Advocate

Advocacy group Pivot Legal Society said the community cleanup would violate a pact signed by the city, province and Vancouver Park Board to provide support for those who are homeless.

“A big part of the problem is that people have nowhere to go. Forced evictions to nowhere contradict many human rights violations,” said Anna Cooper, the society’s staff lawyer.

“The reason people have nowhere to go is BC Housing and the City has effectively acknowledged that we don’t have enough suitable housing options at this point.”

Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street near Main Street in downtown Vancouver, Eastside, on July 26. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The society said in a statement that the city created deteriorating conditions at the camp by failing to provide promised storage space, sanitation facilities and garbage collection, but now cites these safety and health concerns as the reason for the forced removal.

Pivot urged Vancouver to provide “livable, decent and affordable housing” and the fire department to recognize the unique needs of camp residents by developing a harm reduction approach to fire safety that addresses issues ranging from toxic drugs to police violence and resulting injury. colonization.

City officials threaten public safety

Last month, the Vancouver Fire Department ordered the immediate removal of tents and structures along East Hastings Street in downtown Eastside due to “numerous urgent security concerns.”

City officials said the order, signed by fire chief Karen Fry, highlights the increased fire risk associated with the shelters currently installed along the road.

In the weeks before the order was issued, there were several fires in the area, including those that destroyed the community church and the Value Village store.

Fry said the fire department has recorded a 103 percent increase in fires since 2018. As of July 25, there were about 840 fires in the city center this year.

Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street near Main Street on July 26, a day after city officials ordered them removed due to fire hazards. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The fire chief also said that teams have noticed an increase in the number of tents in the city center since July.

“They’re getting tighter…and we’re getting reports from building residents that they can’t exit through the emergency fire escape,” Fry said.

Cooper said defenders agree on the need to address fire safety issues but disagree with the city’s approach.

“Fire safety is 100% a public safety issue and none of the advocates are saying it isn’t,” she said. “We are saying that this is not the only public safety issue and cannot be addressed in a way that excludes other security issues.”

When asked where the people living in tents are expected to move, the city of Vancouver has put the questions on hold with BC Housing. The housing agency did not specify where people can relocate.

