The City decided not to install the sculptures on the Walterdale Bridge, fearing they could be “misinterpreted”.

A pair of statues that have been in storage for years will not be installed, and the city has expressed concern that they could be misinterpreted “as a celebration of colonization.”

The buffalo and the buffalo fur trader – with two large bronze sculptures – was commissioned in 2010 by the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Arts Council for $375,000. The work was completed six years ago.

On Wednesday, the city announced it would not be installing art in the river valley at the north and south ends of the Walterdale Bridge, as previously planned.

“The city’s decision is based on the possibility that the artwork could be misinterpreted as a celebration of colonization,” the press release said.

“While some viewers may find a piece of art thought-provoking, for others, it can be harmful and evoke painful memories. For this reason, it is not considered inclusive for all Edmonton residents.”

The two statues were to be placed on opposite banks of the North Saskatchewan River. (Ken Lum)

Ken Lam, the creator of the work, is the recipient of the 2020 Governor General’s Award for Visual and Media Arts and Professor of Fine Arts at the University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Lam disagreed with reports of the city’s decision.

“The work has been under tremendous scrutiny and approval from the civil authorities,” he said. “It’s not that the work appeared from scratch.

“Perhaps the city is not ready for a real dialogue about its colonial past and the state of coloniality that continues to mark the present. It was my intention in the work, and not to glorify colonialism, as the city suggests.”

On Lam’s website, the two sculptures are described as “gazing warily at each other across the North Saskatchewan River”, representing the wisdom offered by indigenous peoples, as opposed to “the madness of a voracious capitalist represented by a white man in a hat on a pile of buffalo skins.” .”

Lam said he has long written about Canadian issues through the lens of art and culture, often linked to the oppression of indigenous peoples.

Decision making process

According to city spokesman Francis Asunción, in 2016 the city decided to put the installation of the artwork on hold until further discussions were held with the community.

The final decision not to install the sculptures was made this month.

“In the time that has elapsed between the completion of the works and the present, our understanding of the impact of historical injustice on Indigenous peoples has deepened as a result of several significant events that have occurred in Edmonton and across Canada,” Asunción said in a statement.

He cited the 2018 hearings in Edmonton on the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the identification of unmarked graves in boarding schools over the past two years, and a recent apology to Indigenous communities from Pope Francis.

“In determining the future of the artwork, the administration considered our commitment and relationship with those most affected by the artwork – the artist and the indigenous communities in the region,” Asunción said.

He said the decision was not driven by particular concerns expressed by members of the public or any group.

Jenna Turner, a spokeswoman for the Edmonton Arts Council, said the artwork is currently in storage and is being maintained by the organization’s conservation department.

In 2013–2014, consultations were held in partnership with the council, the city, the artist, members of the Rossdale community, and the former conversation circle of Wicihitowin, a city-funded indigenous organization.

Turner said there was no consensus at the Wicihitowin meetings about the appropriateness of the final concept, adding that some participants were pleased with its direction while others expressed concern.

The next steps are yet to be determined, she said, but will be taken in consultation with Lum.