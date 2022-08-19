New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The cupboard hasn’t been completely bare, but Luke Fickell has had some major restocking.

The sixth-year Cincinnati coach is tasked with following up a historic 2021 season in which the Bearcats became the first team outside of a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff.

A dream season ended with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the semifinals, then Cincinnati (13-1) watched a school record nine players selected in the NFL draft. Led by cornerback Ahmed “Sass” GardnerTaken fourth overall by the New York Jets.

After losing his core of best players, No. 23 The pressure is on Fickell to show the Bearcats are built to lastEspecially as they prepare to make the leap from the middling American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 in 2023.

“Going into camp, it’s definitely different,” Fickell said. “You’re not fighting every year and there’s competition in all different things. But this is definitely a year with more of an edge. Definitely some unique battles, and it’s not just at the quarterback position.”

No. 19 Cincinnati has a definite need until the season opener Sept. 3 at Arkansas.

“Camp will be different knowing those guys haven’t played a lot of snaps and you’re going to go to Fayetteville, Arkansas and play your best,” Fickell said. “It’s definitely going to be a different feel and our whole camp is going to have a different feel.”

Looking for QB1?

The highest-profile battle will be at quarterback as Fickell tries to replace flashy four-year starter Desmond Ridder. This created an unusual situation made possible by the transfer portal.

Sophomore Evan Prater, who threw just 11 passes in mop-up duty last year, is competing against Ben Bryant, who spent three years in Cincinnati before escaping Ridder’s long shadow and transferring to Eastern Michigan last season.

With Ridder gone, Bryant returned to the Bearcats as a fifth-year player, and he probably had the edge because of experience. He passed for over 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns for a Mid-American Conference squad that finished 7-6 last season.

“We haven’t had a real quarterback battle in a long time,” Fickell said.

Jobs for the taking

Another competition in camp is to replace 1,300-yard running back Jerome Ford. Returning candidates are senior Ryan Montgomery, who has been the Bearcats’ top punt returner for three years, and senior Charles McClelland, who has had some bad luck with an injury.

A wildcard in the mix is ​​Corey Kiner, the 2020 Ohio Mr. Football winner who transferred home to Cincinnati after one season at LSU, where his 324 yards made him the team’s second-leading rusher.

A reliable O-line

Cincinnati has an enviable situation on the offensive line, with five of last year’s starters returning. The stout front helped the Bearcats average 37 points last season. Center Jake Renfrow, guard Lorenz Metz and tackle Dylan O’Quinn were all 2021 first-team All-AAC selections.

The back end

Cincinnati lost the best cornerback tandem in the nation when Gardner and Kobe Bryant left for the NFL. With senior Arkwon Bush stepping into one of the cornerback spots and a returning starter in senior safety Javon Hicks, the Bearcats’ secondary should still be tough.

“We’ve got a lot of hungry guys. Simple as that,” said Jabari Taylor, a sixth-year player on the Bearcats’ defensive line. “You’ve got all these guys, we’re reloading, they’re just as ready as everyone who’s been here before and who’s come after.”

plan

After opening on the road against Arkansas, Cincinnati will play FCS squad Kennesaw State in the home opener and host Indiana in non-conference play. Then comes the slog through the AAC schedule for the final time. regular-season slate No. 24 Houston was picked in the preseason media poll to finish ahead of the Bearcats in the conference.