fans of The NFL can rest easy Thursday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will feature two of the top quarterbacks in football.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes A wrist injury suffered in Kansas City’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals will keep Justin Herbert out of Thursday’s game, he told reporters Tuesday.

“Yeah, it was a little sore yesterday, but today, it felt pretty good,” Mahomes told reporters. “So (I) got in the training room (and) got to work on it a little bit. (I) didn’t even have time to work on it today, but it’s already a lot better so I’m definitely good to go this week.”

Mahomes suffered a first wrist injury in his left wrist Five touchdown passes Sunday afternoon , playing through discomfort en route to a 44-21 victory. After the game, he underwent an X-ray after the results came back clean.

“I mean, it’s definitely sore right now,” Mahomes said Sunday, according to NBC Sports. “Obviously we went and looked at it, and got all the X-rays and stuff. Everything was fine. So we’re happy with it and now it’s a short week so you’ve got to be ready to go. But as the season goes on, you’re going to have those injuries and things like that. You To be able to play through them.”

It’s been a short week for the Chiefs and the two men Chargers as both teams Battle for AFC West supremacy.

“I mean they’re tough,” Mahomes said of playing Thursday nights. “They’re always tough because your body doesn’t have to go back to where you want it to be, but you have to find ways to fight through it.

“Early in the season there’s good and bad because when you’re playing a division game, we studied the Chargers a lot in the off-season, so you’re still fresh in your mind but you feel like you’re taking hits early in the season because you’re not used to them again so you’re a little more sore. There are. There are positives and negatives to it, but at the end of the day you go out there and try to play your best football.”

The Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 in Week 1 behind three touchdown passes from Herbert.