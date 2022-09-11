type here...
Sports The Chicago Bears took a crucial penalty after bringing...
Sports

The Chicago Bears took a crucial penalty after bringing towels onto the field to soak up the rain.

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Of all the dumb rules the NFL has and there are plenty, this might be the dumbest of all.

The Chicago Bears were pushed out of field-goal range before halftime against the San Francisco 49ers when holder Trenton Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for bringing towels onto the field.

Yes, you read that right. A pregame storm that caused flooding throughout Chicago soaked the Soldier Field grass, and Gil used a towel to try to add extra water before Cairo Santos’ 47-yard field goal.

Gil placed the towel in one spot, then Santos moved it to another stop half a foot away.

But apparently it’s all the rage in the NFL. You can brush the crystallized water – ice – out, but not the liquid version.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

A 15-yard penalty moved the Bears out of field-goal range and forced them to punt.

It’s very, very NFL.

Previous articleThree injured, hundreds displaced in Colorado apartment explosion
Next article‘When we stand together:’ Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Illinois officials send 90 migrants to another suburban Chicago city with little notice

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 11th Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

AP Top 25 Poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide narrow win over Texas

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Green Party president resigns, telling members ‘the dream is dead’

Lorraine Reckmans announced on Friday that she is stepping down as president of the Green Party of Canada....
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Liberals will not underestimate new Conservative leader Pierre Poilev, minister says

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominique Leblanc said his party would not underestimate the new Conservative leader, Pierre Poivre, after...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘When we stand together:’ Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute to the dead on 9/11 on Sunday, marking...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

The Chicago Bears took a crucial penalty after bringing towels onto the field to soak up the rain.

Of all the dumb rules the NFL has and there are plenty, this might be the dumbest of...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News