The Chicago Bears took a crucial penalty after bringing towels onto the field to soak up the rain.

Of all the dumb rules the NFL has and there are plenty, this might be the dumbest of all.

The Chicago Bears were pushed out of field-goal range before halftime against the San Francisco 49ers when holder Trenton Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for bringing towels onto the field.

Yes, you read that right. A pregame storm that caused flooding throughout Chicago soaked the Soldier Field grass, and Gil used a towel to try to add extra water before Cairo Santos’ 47-yard field goal.

Gil placed the towel in one spot, then Santos moved it to another stop half a foot away.

But apparently it’s all the rage in the NFL. You can brush the crystallized water – ice – out, but not the liquid version.

A 15-yard penalty moved the Bears out of field-goal range and forced them to punt.

It’s very, very NFL.