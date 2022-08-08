New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chevrolet Montana may share its name with a US state, but don’t expect to see anything there.

The upcoming new subcompact pickup is about the same size as the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV and is under development in Brazil, where it will be built for export across Latin America.

It’s a front-wheel-drive-based unibody pickup similar in concept to the popular Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, but a foot shorter in length.

Previous editions were offered with a choice of four-cylinder engines, but Chevrolet only says the new one will come with a standard “turbocharged” motor.

This leaves open the possibility of having one of the three-cylinder engines offered in the Trailblazer, which are rated at 137 hp and 155 hp.

Official images of the trucklet that have been released show it as a four-door crew cab with a very short bed, although the model it replaces has a two-door with a long bed.

Despite the sales success of the Maverick and Santa Cruz, Chevrolet has not announced any plans to sell the Montana in the US, where its smallest pickup will replace the midsize Colorado next year.