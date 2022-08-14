The changes in Beyoncé and Lizzo’s lyrics show the developing relationship between fan and artist.

Warning: This story contains an offensive term used to describe people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Several pop stars have removed offensive slurs from new songs in recent weeks following calls from fans, a sign that the relationship between music artists and their listeners is evolving.

In June, Lizzo made headlines after removing the word “sz” from her song. Grrrls. The term, according to disability advocates, is a derogatory insult to people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Just a few weeks after the change, Lizzo Beyoncé released a new song. heatedusing the same word, which she also later removed.

These two artists are not alone in retroactively removing lyrics from published songs. Lana Del Rey did it with her 2020 song of the year ultraviolenceremoving the domestic violence lyrics popularized by the 1960s girl group The Crystals.

The Black Eyed Peas are known to have quietly changed the chorus of their hit. Let’s start a year after its release in 2003, removing the word R.

“It’s nice to know that your artist is paying attention to how you feel about the art they put out,” said pop culture author Veracia Ankra.

Experts say that as the relationship between fans and artists changes — and in the digital age of music, songs can be easily re-recorded and released — artists must retain ownership of their music while keeping in mind the impact of their words.

Lizzo and Beyoncé turn to offensive lyrics

In her Twitter statement announcing the lyric change, Lizzo told fans her decision was dictated by her being the target of offensive language.

“I never want to promote derogatory language,” wrote the artist. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve heard a lot of hurtful words used against me, so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or, in my case, unintentionally).”

“I’m proud that there is a new version of GRRRLS with changed text,” she said.

Disability advocate Hanna Divini, whose online campaign to change Lizzo’s lyrics played a role in the artist’s decision, wrote an article in the Guardian expressing her disappointment at Beyoncé’s subsequent use of the word.

“I thought we had changed the music industry and started a global discussion about why ableist language – intentional or not – has no place in music,” Divini wrote. “But I think I was wrong because now Beyoncé has gone and done the same thing.”

A few days later, Beyoncé’s rep wrote a statement to the Associated Press announcing the change. “A word not used intentionally to harm will be replaced,” the message says.

Now Diviney is urging Eminem to remove the same word from a recent song, but there are some concerns about what these interactions mean for the music industry.

So, @Beyonce used the word “spaz” in her new song Heated. This is like a slap in the face to me, the disability community & the progress we were trying to make with Lizzo. Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to “do better” until the abaylistic slurs disappear from the music 💔 –@hannah_diviney

A piece published in rolling stone said that while retroactive fixes were well-intentioned, they also felt dystopian due to how easily artists – or record labels or production companies – can change a product in the digital age.

Paul Banwatt, partner at a Toronto law firm who blogs about music laws, said the power dynamic between record labels and their artists could add an extra layer of complexity. these scenarios.

There may be situations where a music publisher wants an artist to change their lyrics “to make them less offensive or less problematic and therefore make the song more marketable,” Banwatt said.

“And that might be good. But at the same time, you’d like to make sure the artist has a say in how their art is modified to make it less problematic.”

Holding Artists Accountable

Rose Jones, a Toronto-based singer-songwriter, said she applauds Beyoncé and Lizzo for listening to their fans and then taking the initiative to re-record and post their songs without being offensive.

“I think when you have that much influence, and you are strong and influential, you have to use it responsibly,” she said.

Lizzo performs on stage during the 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. in his song Grrrls. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

While the era of digitized music has made it easier to re-upload altered music, Jones added that it could disadvantage independent artists who rely on apps like Spotify to share their music and boost their profile.

Having to delete and re-download a song means losing all streams associated with that song, which means starting at the very bottom of the algorithm based on app popularity.

“I think that’s something I’d be worried about if you release a song and you get all these streams and also you have to take it down and re-upload it and all the streams disappear, right?”

Sometimes a track just gets old badly. So it was with the song Paramore in 2007. Suffering Businesswhich prompted singer Hayley Williams to remove the song from live performances because she felt it promoted misogynistic ideas about women.

In 2019, Lady Gaga removed her collaboration with R. Kelly from her album. Artpop – song Do what you want — in light of the allegations at the time that Kelly, who was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, sexually abused young and underage women.

Ankra, a cultural commentator, said that in an age of social media-based instant feedback, artists need to make thoughtful choices about their music, no matter how easily they can re-record and upload tracks.

“I do think that maybe the artists need to do a bit more work before the music comes out, before things get printed,” she said.

“Nina Simone said that the duty of an artist is to reflect the times, and it so happens that we live in a time where you need to be responsible for what you say in your music.