The CDC director touted the agency’s sweeping overhaul while acknowledging widespread failures in handling the pandemic. But this statement is self-reflective and does not seem to be the result of a real turnaround. Instead, they are trying to push through a General Accountability Office report in the coming days, which is expected to be scathing.

The CDC has lost the trust of the American public. So it is not enough to say that change will come. The most obvious indicator that the CDC’s mea culpa is not legitimate is that it continues to defend bad policies. Weeks earlier, based on CDC guidance, the military fired 60,000 personnel for not complying with its vaccination mandate. Almost everyone has natural immunity, which studies show is more protective than vaccine-based immunity. Is the CDC calling for their reinstatement?

Will the CDC allow Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s greatest tennis players, to enter US customs to play in the US Open? Djokovic is naturally immune but chose not to vaccinate. He is following science. He is in the lowest COVID risk group on Earth and, as a young adult, is at the highest risk for complications from the COVID vaccine. But his perspective contrasts with the authoritarianism of the CDC.

If the CDC is serious about correcting its misconduct, it should start now. It should stop pushing boosters on teenagers and ask colleges to remove their booster mandates. It should require the Philadelphia school district to remove masks on students. It should tell the government-funded Head Start program to stop wearing masks for all children age 2 and older.

The CDC should note that the agency recommended the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children and toddlers, despite a clinical trial showing no statistically significant effect. And most importantly, apologize for being complicit in the human rights abuses that prohibited Americans from visiting their loved ones dying in hospitals during much of the pandemic.

But instead of addressing these key issues, the CDC is busy with their propaganda efforts. The first move of reform was to get a new PR director for the CDC. They hired Kevin Griffis, a former public affairs specialist at the Department of Health and Human Services and Planned Parenthood, to head the agency’s communications efforts.

Talk is cheap and promises are empty if not accompanied by action. Any of the policy changes or public attitudes mentioned above would indicate that the CDC could do better. What we need to see is a correction of its mistakes, not a promise of fewer mistakes in the future.

“Frankly, we’ve been responsible for some pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes. From testing to data to communications,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in an internal video, according to an ABC News report.

Walensky said the agency was in a “watershed moment” and promised reform. But while Walensky’s announcement this week may seem like a major reform, it only addresses the fringes. It would revise criteria for internal promotion of CDC staff and speed up time for the agency to review its own flawed studies, such as the Maricopa mask study, which wrongly concluded that school masks reduce the transmission of COVID. The CDC should identify and defend three larger and more rigorous school mask studies that showed that school mask mandates had no effect on the transmission of COVID.

Perhaps most tellingly, the person the CDC is bringing in to oversee its integrity is a longtime government bureaucrat. Mary Wakefield, a former Clinton appointee, has had a long career in government. Rather than a career bureaucrat, the radical change seems to have been led by someone with a business record.

If the CDC is truly interested in an overhaul, it should start by correcting its mistakes and making specific apologies to Americans, especially children.