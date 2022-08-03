The CDC is expected to ease Covid-19 recommendations with schools as soon as this week





A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people exposed to the virus and emphasize 6 feet of social distancing.

The agency is also expected to push for routine screening tests for Covid-19 in schools as a way to monitor the spread of the virus, said sources briefed on the agency’s plans but not authorized to speak to reporters. Instead, it says it may be more useful to base testing for Covid-19 on community levels and whether settings are high-risk, such as nursing homes or prisons.

The changes, which could be released publicly as early as this week, were previewed to teachers and public health officials. They are still being considered and are not final.

In a statement to CNN, the agency said, “CDC is always evaluating our guidance as the science changes and will update the public as it happens.”

As part of the expected changes, the CDC will also soon recommend routine testing for students exposed to COVID-19 to remain in the classroom. strategy,” test to stay ,” the agency recommended in December, during the first Omicron wave, that unvaccinated children with asymptomatic exposure be kept in classrooms rather than quarantined at home. Testing-to-remain was resource-intensive for schools, and some districts expressed concern about having enough money to continue, one source said. In schools and beyond, the agency will no longer recommend keeping at least 6 feet away from other people as a protective measure. Instead, the new guidelines aim to help people understand which types of settings are more dangerous than others because of poor ventilation, crowding, and individual characteristics such as age and underlying health. The CDC is also set to ease quarantine requirements for people who are unvaccinated or not up-to-date on their Covid-19 vaccines. Currently, the agency recommends that people who are not up to date on their shots stay home for at least five days after close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Going forward, they don’t have to stay at home but must wear a mask and get tested at least five days after exposure. People who are sick with Covid-19 should still be isolated, the agency is expected to say. The agency plans to re-emphasize the importance of building ventilation as a way to help stop the spread of not only COVID-19, but many respiratory diseases. The plan is to encourage schools to do more to clean and freshen their indoor air. Sources say the pinch reflects a changing public sentiment toward the pandemic — many Americans have stopped wearing masks or social distancing — and a high level of inherent immunity in the population. Examination of blood samples indicates that by December, 95% of Americans have had or been vaccinated against Covid-19, reducing the chance of becoming seriously ill or dying if it reoccurs. The CDC’s recommendations are not legally binding. Many cities, states and school districts will review them but may ultimately follow different policies. An example of this is masks in schools. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the total population — live in counties with “high covid-19” community level ” where the CDC warns of the risk of straining the health care system and recommends universal indoor masking. However, most schools have made masks optional for students this year. Of the top 500 K-12 school districts by enrollment, about 98% do not require masks, according to the data company. Burbio’s school policy tracker Still, the agency’s guidance is important as a baseline. When cities or states try to go beyond the CDC’s recommendations, they may face pushback.