The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert Wednesday after the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei (B. pseudomallei) was found in soil and water along the southern Mississippi Gulf Coast for the first time.

The bacterium, which causes a rare and serious disease called melioidosis, was identified by environmental sampling in the investigation of two human melioidosis cases, the CDC said.

It’s unclear how long the bacterium was in the atmosphere before 2020 or how widespread it was in the continental U.S. Melioidosis is now endemic in parts of the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi, officials said.

However, modeling indicates that environmental conditions found in the Gulf Coast states are favorable for the growth of B. pseudomallei, the agency said.

It infects animals and humans through direct contact through cuts or wounds, mucous membranes, inhalation or ingestion, but health officials consider the risk of person-to-person spread to be very low.

Symptoms of melioidosis are non-specific and vary depending on the type and site of infection, symptoms may include fever, localized pain or swelling, ulceration, pus, cough, chest pain, respiratory distress, weight loss, abdominal discomfort, muscle or joint pain, disorientation. , headaches and seizures.

Prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical, the agency said.