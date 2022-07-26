The cause of death of Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, has been revealed. (by Ron Gale)

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, Subscribe here.

Cause of death – Hank Williams Jr’s late wife Mary Jane Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed as a ‘collapsed’ lung. Continue reading…

before going – Kate McKinnon reveals why she left ‘SNL’: ‘It’s all I wanted to do.’ Continue reading…

Baby Bliss – Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child, first with model Bra Tyce. Continue reading…

Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.

Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.
(Getty Images)

‘Our hearts are broken – Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83 Continue reading…

‘It’s a boy’ – Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa reveal the gender of their first child. Continue reading…

again – Joni Mitchell performs first full set in 20 years at Newport Folk Festival. Continue reading…

‘The Best Moment’ – Chris Rock uses Will Smith Oscar slap on new stand-up tour with Kevin Hart: ‘Words hurt.’ Continue reading…

Ashley Judd reflected on her mother Naomi Judd's suicide in a recent podcast appearance.

Ashley Judd reflected on her mother Naomi Judd’s suicide in a recent podcast appearance.
(Louis Maire/WireImage)

‘Untreated mental illness’ – Ashley Judd reflects on Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘All is forgiven a long time ago.’ Continue reading…

‘A Life of Love’ – Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, gushes about the ‘Goodfellas’ star: ‘He was the most amazing father.’ Continue reading…

rest in peace – Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. Continue reading…

Follow Fox News on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletters

Fox News First

Lauren Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.