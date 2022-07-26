New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cause of death – Hank Williams Jr’s late wife Mary Jane Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed as a ‘collapsed’ lung. Continue reading…

before going – Kate McKinnon reveals why she left ‘SNL’: ‘It’s all I wanted to do.’ Continue reading…

Baby Bliss – Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child, first with model Bra Tyce. Continue reading…

‘Our hearts are broken – Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 83 Continue reading…

‘It’s a boy’ – Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa reveal the gender of their first child. Continue reading…

again – Joni Mitchell performs first full set in 20 years at Newport Folk Festival. Continue reading…

‘The Best Moment’ – Chris Rock uses Will Smith Oscar slap on new stand-up tour with Kevin Hart: ‘Words hurt.’ Continue reading…

‘Untreated mental illness’ – Ashley Judd reflects on Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘All is forgiven a long time ago.’ Continue reading…

‘A Life of Love’ – Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, gushes about the ‘Goodfellas’ star: ‘He was the most amazing father.’ Continue reading…

rest in peace – Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. Continue reading…

