The casting of John Leguizamo and other Latino actors James Franco is called Fidel Castro

(CNN) James Franco has been cast as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, and many Latino actors are not happy.

Notably, the prolific John Leguizamo, who recently voiced Bruno in Disney’s “Encanto,” blasts Franco. Casting on Instagram . Leguizamo argued that the role should have gone to a Latino actor instead.

“How’s it going yet?” Leguizamo asked Friday. “How is Hollywood excluding us but also stealing our story? No more appropriation by Hollywood and streamers! Exclusion! It’s escalated! Plus telling a seriously tough story without being big, which would be wrong! I don’t understand. (Problem) With Franco but he’s Latino. No!”

Franco will star as Castro in the upcoming “Cuba’s Alina,” which is set to begin production later this year, per Report . The film is based on the life of Castro’s daughter Alina Fernandez.

Leguizamo isn’t the only Latino star angered by the casting.