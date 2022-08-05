type here...
Entertainment The casting of John Leguizamo and other Latino actors...
Entertainment

The casting of John Leguizamo and other Latino actors James Franco is called Fidel Castro

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)James Franco has been cast as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, and many Latino actors are not happy.

Notably, the prolific John Leguizamo, who recently voiced Bruno in Disney’s “Encanto,” blasts Franco. Casting on Instagram. Leguizamo argued that the role should have gone to a Latino actor instead.
“How’s it going yet?” Leguizamo asked Friday. “How is Hollywood excluding us but also stealing our story? No more appropriation by Hollywood and streamers! Exclusion! It’s escalated! Plus telling a seriously tough story without being big, which would be wrong! I don’t understand. (Problem) With Franco but he’s Latino. No!”
    Franco will star as Castro in the upcoming “Cuba’s Alina,” which is set to begin production later this year, per Report. The film is based on the life of Castro’s daughter Alina Fernandez.
      Leguizamo isn’t the only Latino star angered by the casting.
      Read on
      “Wtf is this….” wrote actress Jess Darrow, who voices Luisa Madrigal in “Encanto,” in response to Leguizamo’s post.
      “I’m sorry but what really?” wrote actor Raul Castillo in an Instagram story.
        “I don’t read that James Franco has to ‘make up’ an accent for Castro, when I’ve been made fun of for not speaking English like an American all my life and told countless times to work hard to get rid of it…” wrote Actress Sol Rodriguez.
        “I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco as Fidel Castro **dies,” the actor wrote. Jeff Torres on Twitter. “Latinos are doing the dirty work here and everywhere. Ouch.”
          Latino representation in Hollywood is long overdue. Despite making up 18% of the US population, according to a 2020 study, only 5% of speaking roles in the top 100 films of 2019 were by Latino actors. Through the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.
          Franco also faced allegations of impropriety and sexual abuse In 2018 Of the five women, many of them were his students. In 2021, in the wake of a class-action lawsuit settlement, he Allowed to sleep with students from the acting school he co-owned.



          Previous articleSuspect on the run after one injured in shooting at Baltimore warehouse: Police
          Next articleThe US and Russia are ready to negotiate the release of Griner

          Latest news

          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, is leading in the WASH primary

          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Meet the Women Who Chase Storms in Alberta

          Stormchaser Beth Allan stands in front of the supercell. (Presented by Beth Allan) CommentsBeth...
          Read more
          ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

          Set in British Columbia’s ghost town, Punjabi’s premier feature film explores the history of the province’s first Sikh settlers.

          In the early 1900s, a young man travels to Canada to earn money for his family back home....
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has ended

          (CNN)Kate is no more. Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship,...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Jesse Waters: Liberals suddenly don’t want to see immigrants

          off Video Jesse Waters: Biden inspired immigrants to make this dangerous journey...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Pierce Brosnan Wishes Wife Keeley Happy 21st Anniversary in Instagram Tribute

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News