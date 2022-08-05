The casting of John Leguizamo and other Latino actors James Franco is called Fidel Castro

(CNN)James Franco has been cast as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, and many Latino actors are not happy.
Notably, the prolific John Leguizamo, who recently voiced Bruno in Disney’s “Encanto,” blasts Franco. Casting on Instagram. Leguizamo argued that the role should have gone to a Latino actor instead.
“How’s it going yet?” Leguizamo asked Friday. “How is Hollywood excluding us but also stealing our story? No more appropriation by Hollywood and streamers! Exclusion! It’s escalated! Plus telling a seriously tough story without being big, which would be wrong! I don’t understand. (Problem) With Franco but he’s Latino. No!”
Franco will star as Castro in the upcoming “Cuba’s Alina,” which is set to begin production later this year, per Report. The film is based on the life of Castro’s daughter Alina Fernandez.
Leguizamo isn’t the only Latino star angered by the casting.
“Wtf is this….” wrote actress Jess Darrow, who voices Luisa Madrigal in “Encanto,” in response to Leguizamo’s post.
“I’m sorry but what really?” wrote actor Raul Castillo in an Instagram story.
“I don’t read that James Franco has to ‘make up’ an accent for Castro, when I’ve been made fun of for not speaking English like an American all my life and told countless times to work hard to get rid of it…” wrote Actress Sol Rodriguez.
“I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco as Fidel Castro **dies,” the actor wrote. Jeff Torres on Twitter. “Latinos are doing the dirty work here and everywhere. Ouch.”
Latino representation in Hollywood is long overdue. Despite making up 18% of the US population, according to a 2020 study, only 5% of speaking roles in the top 100 films of 2019 were by Latino actors. Through the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.
Franco also faced allegations of impropriety and sexual abuse In 2018 Of the five women, many of them were his students. In 2021, in the wake of a class-action lawsuit settlement, he Allowed to sleep with students from the acting school he co-owned.