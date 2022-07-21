New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt helped pay for a funeral A grieving fan She took to social media to sell Watt’s merchandise to help raise money for her grandfather’s services.

Jennifer Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday to sell a pair of Watt Edition sneakers and one of his Houston Texans Jerseys To collect money for her grandfather’s funeral.

“I have the @JJWatt women’s edition Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice,” she captioned her post. Five-time Pro Bowler . “Those are great shoes, only selling because I’m raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans jersey $30. Anyone interested?”

Cardinals’ JJ Watt sums up season critically: ‘It’s been a colossal failure’

Watt himself responded on Twitter: “Don’t sell your shoes and jerseys, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I love you. It’s been a tough year for me, this past month since the death has been tough. I want to tell you my story,” Simpson responded.

Click here to get the Fox News app