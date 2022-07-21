Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt helped pay for a funeral A grieving fan She took to social media to sell Watt’s merchandise to help raise money for her grandfather’s services.
Jennifer Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday to sell a pair of Watt Edition sneakers and one of his Houston Texans Jerseys To collect money for her grandfather’s funeral.
“I have the @JJWatt women’s edition Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice,” she captioned her post. Five-time Pro Bowler. “Those are great shoes, only selling because I’m raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans jersey $30. Anyone interested?”
Watt himself responded on Twitter: “Don’t sell your shoes and jerseys, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”
“I love you. It’s been a tough year for me, this past month since the death has been tough. I want to tell you my story,” Simpson responded.
Watt previously provided Cover funeral expenses To all the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November. In 2017, he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for raising more than $40 million for relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.