closer
Jose Quintana parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis.

The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. Pittsburgh also sent right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to St. Louis.

Starting pitcher Jose Quintana #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Pirates as he looks to re-establish himself as a starter after spending most of the past two seasons working in the bullpen with several clubs. Quintana has delivered, going 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts against Pittsburgh, including 5 2/3 shutout innings last week against Philadelphia.

Jose Quintana #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Quintana’s gift catapulted the last-place Pirates into the pennant race. The Cardinals are three games back of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and one game out of the final wild-card spot.

Stratton began the season working in the back end of Pittsburgh’s bullpen, but struggled at times and was used mostly in low-leverage situations in his final weeks with the Pirates. Stratton, 31, is 5-4 with two saves and a 5.09 ERA this season.

Starting pitcher Jose Quintana #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on July 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The right-handed Oviedo, 24, is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances for the Cardinals this year, with all but one of his appearances coming out of the bullpen.

Nunez, 21, who can play both third base and first base, hit 17 home runs this season in Double-A.