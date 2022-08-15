The car was pulled from a Winnipeg parking lot almost a decade later, leaving a dent in the ground and questions unanswered.

A hole in the ground and a “No Parking” sign are all that remain in a grassy parking lot in River Heights, where a car has sat idle for nearly a decade.

“I just felt relieved,” said Michael Gillespie, who represents the company that owns the house on Centennial Avenue in Winnipeg, across the alley from where the 1990 Eagle Talon has been at least since 2014.

Gillespie has repeatedly tried to get the city of Winnipeg to declare the car abandoned, but officials said as recently as last month that they are still trying to determine if the car meets that definition under the city’s neighborhood livability law.

On Wednesday, almost two weeks after the CBC News report about the abandoned car, Gillespie drove by and saw it was gone.

“There is only this big crater in the grass where the car has sat for the better part of 10 years,” he said.

On Monday, Gillespie saw that a “No Unauthorized Parking” sign had appeared next to the car. Then on Tuesday, someone stuck a “SOLD” sign on the inside of the rear window.

The next day, the car disappeared, leaving a trail in the ground where it had been parked.

Gillespie still does not know who owns or has owned the car.

According to Michael Gillespie, a “Sold” sign was stuck to the inside of the car’s rear window on Tuesday. According to him, by Wednesday the car was gone. (Presented by Michael Gillespie)

A spokesman for the city of Winnipeg said he “was able to work with the owner of the vehicle to move it to the proper location.”

A Google Street View image search dating back to 2014 showed the car parked in a grassy field. The license plate sticker shows that it was registered in 2012.

As of the end of last month, the car’s tires were flat, mirrors and headlights were shattered, and the wheels were sunk into the ground.

The grassy area – a former railroad line – is zoned as a single-family area, a Winnipeg City spokesman said in an emailed statement.

This zoning classification does not allow for “outside storage”, according to a city spokesman.

‘Return to the drawing board’

While he’s glad the car is gone, Gillespie still doesn’t understand why it took the city so long to remove it.

“I’m just frankly disgusted by the administration of the city of Winnipeg,” he said.

“I think this whole episode shows the administration’s incompetence…when it comes to rules that are either poorly drafted, poorly thought out, or simply poorly enforced.”

He pointed out that the city’s parking law prohibits parking a vehicle on any part of the property’s front or side yard that is not a driveway or parking lot.

“So the same car was sitting on the lawn incorrectly for 10 years under a different law in the city of Winnipeg that the city chose to ignore,” he said.

According to him, his experience with trying to remove the car showed Gillespie that the city “has no interest in prosecuting” violations of its rules.

The car is shown in a photo dated July 28. Google Street View searches show that the 1990 Eagle Talon has been in the same spot, on a grassy lawn across the alley in River Heights, since at least 2014. (Rudy Gower/CBC)

Western District of Waverley. Earlier this year, Janice Lux introduced amendments to the abandoned vehicle charter that she hoped would make it easier for city officials to clean them up.

However, in conversations with city officials, Lux was told that a vehicle could not be declared abandoned unless it met all the criteria set out in the law. ordinance on the improvement of the area.

Lukes said this situation shows that more changes are needed.

“The charter needs to be further developed because we clearly see red car scenarios that need to be addressed,” she said.

“It just shows me that we need to get back to the drawing board.”