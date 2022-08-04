New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others occurred when the vehicle the congresswoman was traveling in crossed the center line, the Indiana Sheriff’s Office said.

Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were killed in the collision Wednesday in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the vehicle that was struck, was also killed. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office released updated information Thursday that corrected what the office initially said Wednesday.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and Potts was driving a Toyota RAV4 with Walorski and Thomson as passengers, the office said.

Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car accident

“During the initial investigation at the scene, information regarding the direction of travel of the vehicles was incorrect. The ongoing investigation uncovered eyewitness and video evidence,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

“At this point the Toyota RAV 4 crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and the two vehicles collided,” the office continued. “The Sheriff’s Office continues to interview witnesses and collect evidence from the scene and vehicles.”

Republicans and Democrats respond to representatives. Walorski’s Tragic Car Crash Death: ‘Just Bad News’

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their condolences following the tragic deaths of Walorski and two staff members.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Walorski has represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013 and is known as a bridge-building moderate.