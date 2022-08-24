The CAQ hopes to maintain its majority as the campaign kicks off in Quebec this weekend.

Quebec’s political parties will officially begin their election campaigns on Sunday with 36 days to convince voters they are the best choice to lead the province.

Elections are scheduled for October 3rd.

Prime Minister François Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), made the announcement in a social media video broadcast on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement was expected, as he had until August 29th to make it.

“Of course, I want to wish a successful campaign to all candidates,” Lego said.

This election calendar is taken from the fixed date election law passed in 2013 under the Party of Quebec (PQ) government of Pauline Marois.

The law made the default election day the first Monday in October every four years, and also set campaign duration between 33 and 39 days.

On Sunday, Lego will ask Quebec Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon to dissolve parliament and call a general election.

Although the campaign will officially begin after Doyon makes this call, the parties have been broadcasting their messages across the province for several weeks now.

On August 28, it officially begins. pic.twitter.com/nqN8WRsFHN –@francoislegault

Both liberals and conservatives revealed their election platforms. And other parties released their slogans last week.

There are currently 25 authorized provincial political parties in Quebec.

Only four managed to get candidates elected in 2018: CAQ, Liberals, PQ and Québec Solidaire (QS).

The provincial Conservative Party, led by Eric Duhem, never won, but the party grew in popularity. CAQ defector Claire Samson joined Duhaime last year.

The CAQ currently has 76 MNAs versus 27 for the Liberals, 10 for the QS, seven for the PQ, one for the Conservatives, and four independents.

Independents include former Liberals Guy Ouellette and Marie Monpetit and former PQ members Harold Lebel and Sylvain Roy.

Of these 125 parliamentarians, 34 have declared their intention not to run again.

No party has announced all of its candidates. However, most of the major parties have completed their lists. The Liberals and PQ are short of about 40 candidates.

To win a majority in Quebec, a party must have at least 63 elected MNA members. In 2018, CAQ received 74 seats.

Electoral participation in Quebec has been declining since 2012. It rose from 74.6% in the same year to 71.44% in 2014 and then to 66.45% in 2018.