The Canadian Rangers are celebrating their 75th anniversary at home in Dawson City, Yukon.

The Canadian Rangers have maintained a unique military presence in the North for 75 years and were honored on Monday in Dawson City, Yukon, where the first Ranger patrol since World War II was formed.

According to the lieutenant colonel, the Rangers received an award called Freedom of the City, an “ancient ritual” when the military arrived in walled cities and asked to be allowed to enter. Christian Oudesen.

This “proves that there is trust and connection between this military unit and the residents of the city,” Oudesen said.

Rangers are part of the Canadian Army Reserve and their duties include surveillance, sovereignty patrols, search and rescue and disaster relief, and training the armed forces in survival skills.

“The most important thing is the relationship between the Canadian Rangers, the tr’ondek hwechin and the city,” Oudesen said.

“It was a city saying we trust you, you can carry a gun and join our community and we know you won’t take advantage of that.”

Canadian Junior Rangers in Dawson City on Monday with Sgt. John Mitchell. (Chris McIntyre/CBC)

Sergeant John Mitchell of the Dawson Ranger Patrol. He was elected a sergeant in 1991 and served continuously for 30 years before retiring to work with junior rangers.

“Starting 30 years ago and getting patrol to be the number one patrol, in my opinion, in Canada is pretty cool,” Mitchell said.

Asked how he felt about seeing the younger generation doing exercises, Mitchell replied that the goal was not just to “make future soldiers.”

“There’s a whole life skills element that’s more important for junior rangers… to pass on traditional knowledge about how to take care of yourself in the forest and harvest, as well as learning about citizenship and social responsibility,” Mitchell said.

Mayor Bill Kendrick and Trondek First Nation Chief Khvechin Roberta Joseph grant the city’s freedom to the Canadian military, RCMP and Canadian Rangers on Monday. (Chris McIntyre/CBC)

Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick granted the city’s freedom to Rangers to underline the Canadian Rangers’ trust in the community.

The Rangers marched down Front Street with their weapons in hand, but this week they have a much bigger journey ahead of them.

On Tuesday, the Rangers will travel from Pelly Crossing to Dawson City by river as part of a five-day training course focusing on community issues and river navigation.

“Massive” northern defense

Whitney Lackenbauer is a Canadian Researcher at Trent University and an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the First Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.

Lackenbauer said that during the war, Pacific Coast Militia Rangers were sent to coastal British Columbia to defend against potential incursions. It was disbanded after the surrender of Japan in 1945, but new threats arose.

Established in August 1947 after World War II, the Rangers were formed to defend against emerging threats in the Soviet Union, according to Luckenbauer.

“We had to be alert to security threats in our North … but the risk was not so acute, so serious that we had to deploy a large number of regular troops in the North,” Lackenbauer said.

The first Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, which covers the Yukon, NWT and Nunavut, was intended as a “mass” way to maintain defenses in remote areas of Canada after the war. According to Luckenbauer, this model keeps people in their communities and in their homelands.

“Instead of turning them into soldiers, it’s really better to think of the Rangers as a separate form of military service that we created that is unique to Canada and specifically designed for northern and isolated coastal communities,” he said.

“It has been a huge success story of how the Canadian military has leveraged the vast experience and knowledge that northern Canadians have at the community level.”