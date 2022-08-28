The Canadian Journalists Association is concerned about editorial interference by CTV National News management.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) said it has concerns about freedom of journalists on CTV National News, the evening newscast of the Bell-owned network that has come under scrutiny since the departure of main anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

A television feature about Dove’s “Keep the Gray” campaign that was scheduled to air on Wednesday was not shown because management ordered LaFlamme’s images or videos to be removed, according to three CTV sources who spoke to CBC News, on the condition that they will not be named because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Dove said the campaign was launched in response to widespread national conversation about graying and ageism in the workplace. The company did not directly mention LaFlamme, but many have linked the campaign to her dismissal as chief anchor of CTV National News.

Recently, there have been reports in the media that her dismissal may have been due to her decision to stop dyeing her hair during the pandemic.

Sources said that Richard Grey, regional manager for Bell Media’s eastern region, was behind the decision to remove LaFlamme’s images or videos from the material. Gray was recently named to replace Michael Melling as Acting Vice President of News. The company announced on Friday that Melling had taken a leave of absence from work.

“If this passes – and is allowed to pass – what will happen next?” This was stated by CAJ President Brent Jolly in an interview with CBC News.

“At what point does the question of editorial independence arise? This is not a legal issue. It is a matter of shaping the direction and content of the article.”

Sources say management’s feedback on story has crossed a line

A CTV source said it was not unusual for management to provide feedback on stories, “but there were concerns that journalistic and editorial independence was being violated.”

After all, the story was not shown on television.

“The newsroom ended up dropping those restrictions,” Jolly said.

Another source on CTV said the staff discussed their editorial concerns at a team meeting attended by national editors, writers, producers and reporters on Thursday.

“It was very confusing. Up to this point, Richard Gray had nothing to do with the national show,” they said.

“We as a group felt like our credibility was at stake because we weren’t allowed to cover an issue… that deserves to be covered in the press. It was the biggest news in Canada. And we couldn’t report it.”

They went on to say, “We felt muzzled and scared.”

But when other companies like Wendy’s and Sports Illustrated showed their support for LaFlamme with similar marketing campaigns, CTV’s journalists re-introduced the story.

This time it was broadcast with images and clips of LaFlamme, and many of the company’s journalists retweeted it.

A spokesperson for Bell Media told CBC News Friday that all editorial decisions, including on material related to LaFlamme’s departure, were made by CTV News’ editorial staff.

“Bell Media and CTV News are committed to upholding the principles of journalistic independence and integrity in all circumstances and at all times without exception,” the spokesperson said.

Jolly said that CTV journalists approached his organization to help protect their interests because they are not unionized and do not feel supported.

“People can’t speak up in the traditional way,” he said.

CTV chief executive takes leave due to fallout from LaFlamme’s departure

According to an internal Bell Media memo released Friday, Melling decided to step down from his current position in order to spend time with his family.

The memorandum was signed by Bell Media Senior Vice President Karin Moses. But in another statement released the same day, Bell President and CEO Mirko Bibic said Melling was on vacation “pending results.” [a] workplace check.

Melling faced a wave of criticism over LaFlamme’s sudden dismissal from CTV, sparking accusations of sexism and ageism.

LaFlamme said she was “dazzled” when Bell Media terminated her contract with CTV National News after more than 30 years. The company said the move was a “business decision” that would move the role of chief news anchor in a “different direction”.

However, Bell Media said last week that LaFlamme’s firing would be subject to independent review.

STV journalists expressed concern in a letter

In an Aug. 22 introductory letter to Bibic, Bell’s board of directors, and Bell president Wade Osterman, human rights lawyer Paul Champ wrote that his firm was approached by a group of CTV News journalists who had serious concerns about LaFlamme being fired and “a toxic work culture that has taken shape at CTV over the past eight months.”

“These respected journalists are concerned about defamatory comments and unfavorable treatment in the workplace, and intimidation and retaliation are a common response to anyone who questions the decisions or processes of the new CTV News vice president. [Michael Melling].”

In a separate letter to the Bibic and Bell boards of directors, unnamed CTV journalists wrote that they felt it necessary to hide their identity because over the past eight months, professional retaliation has become a serious risk to the news department.

Melling’s appointment as CTV’s head of news was announced in January.

In their letter, the staff wrote that they were deeply concerned about Melling’s lack of experience with national and international news, as well as reports of “inappropriate and offensive” comments he had made regarding LaFlamme’s appearance.

The journalists stated that they believed CTV’s decision to part ways with LaFlamme was “based more on personal malice than any business reasons.” They went on to state that her dismissal was “tainted with ageism, sexism and misogyny from a male boss.”

But Bibik denies this.

“They say that Lisa’s age, gender or gray hair influenced the decision. I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“The days of viewers waiting until 11 p.m. for news are over. While some may resist change, it is necessary and we must resist it.”

Bibich also stated that Melling was on vacation pending the results of the workplace audit.

The journalists demanded that Bell executives and board members respond to their letter by August 29.