California traffic police are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed “racist and unscientific.”

The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which serves the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term “provocation” from its manuals and written reports.

According to a BART Police Department (BPD) press release, this is their next step toward becoming “the nation’s most progressive transit law enforcement agency.”

“Removing this term from the BPD policy manual is a meaningful step toward racial equity in policing at BART,” Russell Bloom, BART’s independent police auditor, said in a statement. “My team and I look forward to overseeing the implementation of this strategy iteration.”

“Excited delirium” — which is often used in police reports and not in official medical diagnoses — describes a condition where someone is extremely aggressive and agitated, usually while being restrained by an officer. Since the 1980s it has been frequently used by police departments to describe in-custody deaths related to respiratory or cardiac arrest.

Because the term is often used to describe in-custody deaths resulting from police brutality, the term has come under scrutiny from left-wing reformers. Progressive studies have argued that the term is applied disproportionately to black and brown people.

American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, World Health Organization and the The National Association of Medical Examiners has all rejected the use of the term as medically invalid.

A progressive nonprofit called Physicians for Human Rights went a step further, arguing that the March 2022 study “cannot escape its racist and unscientific origins.”

BPD’s decision was influenced by outrage over the death of Navy veteran Angelo Quinto in Northern California, who died in 2020 after an officer allegedly knelt for 5 minutes. His death was described as the result of “excited delirium”.