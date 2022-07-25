New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California firefighters continued to battle the explosive Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park on Monday as the state’s largest wildfire raged out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

As of Sunday, the fire had burned more than 15,600 acres — more than 22 square miles — of forested land, Cal Fire said.

More than 6,000 people living in sparsely populated areas in the Sierra Nevada foothills were evacuated, although some residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman of the US Forest Service.

“We urge people to get out when told,” she said. “This fire is moving too fast.”

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PAR WILDFIRES BREAK UP MASSIVELY, US TAKES EMERGENCY ACTION TO SAVE SEQUEWS

Since the fire broke out Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County, flames have destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said.

More than 2,500 personnel, nearly 300 fire engines and 17 helicopters have been dispatched to fight the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters made “good progress” on Sunday, officials said, as strike teams protected the Mariposa Pines community by extinguishing a fire at Bear Clover Lane and working to contain other lines around the wildfire.

The Oak Fire broke out as firefighters advanced against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, which burned through a grove of giant sequoias in the southern part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile fire is about 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the Sierra National Forest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.