New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review an appeals court ruling that requires state district attorneys to follow a 28-year-old law that requires prosecutors to add “strikes” based on past convictions that extend their sentences. .

Progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon asked the court to review the appeals court’s decision last month, saying it overstated its authority in telling prosecutors not to investigate strikes and other sentence enhancements.

“The district attorney overstated his authority,” the Second Appellate District ruling reads. “He is an elected official who must obey the law, not a sovereign with absolute, unreviewable discretion.”

California’s “Three Strikes” law was approved by voters in 1994 and makes a third strike punishable by 25 years to life in prison and doubles the sentence for a second strike. Strikes are added for violent or other serious crimes.

LA DA GEORGE GASCON SEEKS AN APPEAL IN THE CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT IN THE WAR ON COLLECTING THREE STRIKES CASES

Gascon said Wednesday that the three-strikes law “has done tremendous harm to our communities,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We believe we can be held accountable without harsh punishments.”

In June, an appeals court upheld the lower court’s injunction, saying Gascon could not refuse to charge the three-strike cases.

The Second Appellate District Court ruled that voters and the California Legislature “created an enforceable duty in mandamus,” which requires prosecutors to first plead serious or violent felony charges under the state’s three-strikes law.

The appeals court said the law was “applied in every case,” but said prosecutors could argue for a lesser sentence.

Gascon called the appeals court’s decision a “dangerous precedent” and argued it “takes the charging decision out of the hands of the prosecutor.”

“The three strikes law imposes harsher penalties on accused who have committed certain crimes in the past,” he said. He also notes that longer sentences “increase recidivism rates, have little to no deterrent effect, and keep people in prison after they pose any safety risk to their community.”

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon ‘Exceeded His Authority,’ California Law, Can’t Ignore Court Rules

Gascon’s critics argue that repeat offenders should be kept in prison longer because they are a danger to society.

After Gascon took office in December 2020, he implemented a series of orders to unilaterally reform how cases are tried, including excluding the trial of strikes.

Gascon was joined in his July filing asking the high court to overturn the ruling by 73 current and former prosecutors, including Chesa Boudin, who was recalled as San Francisco’s progressive DA earlier this summer.

Gascon survived two unsuccessful attempts to recall him.

The appellate judgment is not a “binding precedent” when the High Court reviews the case.

Eric Siddall, vice president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, the group of prosecutors in Gascon’s office that filed the original lawsuit against his policies, responded to Gascon’s filing, saying, “Prosecutors should ask the courts to follow the law, not ideology. . . Gascon’s position is not rooted in law, but rather in our constitutional system.” associated with conflicting authoritarian ideologies.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Critics of Gascon’s liberal policies also say he favors criminals over victims. For example, his policies allowed a 26-year-old child abuser to receive less than 6 months in a juvenile facility. He received a sentence of five to seven months in a “juvenile probation camp” for a wrong-way hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a mother and her infant on a Venice Beach side street.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.