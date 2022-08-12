New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The California Department of Education’s recommended reading list promotes books for kindergarten students and about students kneeling during the national anthem.

A recommended reading list is maintained in the “Curriculum and Instructional Resources” section of the California Department of Education’s website, which suggests dozens of books for each age group.

“Call Me Max,” a book listed as appropriate for grades K-2, is about a student who “lets his teacher know he wants to call a boy by his first name.”

In the book described by Max, he raises his hand when his teacher says his name on the first day of school. “I was surprised that she thought my name meant nothing to me. I thought the same,” the book reads.

Max is also described as deciding which bathroom to use. “When I went to the store with my dad, I went to the bathroom with him. When I went to the store with my mom, I went to the bathroom with her. But at school I got to decide which bathroom to use,” the book read.

The description of the book “Calvin” states that “Calvin was always a boy, even though the world saw him as a girl.”

“It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity,” which is also targeted at K-2, “takes a broad, affirming approach to gender identity. [which] Explores identity across the spectrum as it introduces different children.”

“Your gender identity may or may not match what people thought you were when you were born,” the book reads. It tells the story of Alex, who is “both a boy and a girl.”

“When Alex was born, everyone thought Alex was a girl, but Alex is both a boy and a girl. This is Alex’s gender identity,” reads the book.

“A children’s book about transgenderism is not a book that schools should be recommending to kindergarteners,” said Erica Sanzi, director of education for Protecting Parents Outreach. “The Department of Education should be more concerned about reading and maths and civics than they are pushing gender ideologies to students, often behind the backs of parents.”

For middle schoolers, the book’s main character, “Rick,” struggles with his own identity after being “disturbed by his father’s jokes about girls and his best friend’s outspokenness about his sexuality.”

The book’s description states that Rick realizes his identity “can only be a complete withdrawal from sex.”

For high school students, the reading guide recommends “Stay Gold,” a book with two main characters, a pony named “hiding her transgender identity,” and Georgia, “a cisgender cheerleader counting down the days until she graduates.”

The book “Why We Fly” discusses two girls on the cheerleading team who protested during the national anthem. The book’s authors said they were inspired by Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest racial injustice.

The book also depicts one of the main characters getting high from a weed pen in a school locker room.

“I unzip my bag … and pull out … my vape pen … the door opens as I release a puff of vapor,” the book reads.

She then pictures him hightailing it home, then tries to hide it from her when they return unexpectedly.

The California Department of Education did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.