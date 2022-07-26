New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Beverly Hills, California, City Council voted unanimously not to enforce Los Angeles County’s mask mandate.

“It’s our job to lead, and I think I support the power of choice,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lily Boss said after voting Monday evening, Fox 11 reported.

The comments come as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publicly weighs the possibility of adopting an indoor mask mandate in the county, which has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The order was expected to go into effect on Friday, but Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters that cases in the country were declining and “we want to hold off on moving too quickly on universal indoor masking.”

But Beverly Hills, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, decided not to wait for the health department’s decision.

“It’s our job to be proactive and public about what we believe,” Boss said. “This is a joint city council and community that cares about health. We were not where we were in 2020 and now we need to step up as a community and be part of the solution.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Berger also opposed the potential move to a mask mandate, issuing a statement Monday questioning how effective mask mandates are at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“I have seen no empirical data that conclusively shows that masking mandates make a difference in reducing or stopping the rate of Covid-19 transmission,” Barger wrote in a statement Monday. “An analysis of Alameda County’s June 2022 masking mandate, in fact, had no significant impact compared to surrounding counties that did not implement a masking mandate. Alameda County dropped the mandate just three weeks later.”