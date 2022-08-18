The Calgary Flames signed center Nazem Kadri to a 7-year contract.

According to multiple media reports, the Calgary Flames are closing in on a deal to sign unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri.

TSN reports that the deal is designed for seven years.

Kadri, 32, was one of the biggest names available in free agency after a stellar season for Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup.

Kadri scored 87 (28 assists 59) points in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021/22.

He had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 playoff games, including an overtime win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay. It was his comeback from injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals after being hit from behind by Edmonton forward Evander Kane.

Kadri’s signing will be the latest chapter in a chaotic offseason for the Flames.

Calgary lost to top scorer and Hart Trophy contender Johnny Gaudreau early in free agency to the Columbus Blue Jackets and were then informed that star forward Matt Tkachuk would not sign a contract extension after the upcoming season.

The Flames traded Tkachuk to Florida for a package that included last season’s 115-point winger Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman Mackenzie Vigar.

The Flames then entered into a long-term contract with Huberdeau, extending the U.S. contract by eight years for $84 million.