The business drive to do more with fewer employees collides with the productivity conundrum

As the world debates whether we are in a recession or not, a persistent labor shortage is forcing business leaders and economists to struggle to understand one of Canada’s most intractable and, in the opinion of some, most important economic problems.

Despite the slowing effect of rising interest rates to fight rising prices, employers across the country continue to complain they can’t find workers to fill vacancies. And while many expect fast job creation in Canada to end soon due to recession, forecasts from Friday’s latest jobs report suggest that hasn’t happened yet.

When the jobs data was released at 8:30 am, it showed that the economy lost 31,000 jobs in July, leaving the unemployment rate flat at 4.9%.

According to economic theory, the solution to the labor shortage is beckoning: just invest in technology and figure out how to smooth out distortions in production to increase profits without increasing the number of employees.

performance issue

While the theory may seem simple, making it work in the real world is a huge challenge for businesses, governments, and economists trying to make Canadians more productive. And it’s not just a Canadian problem.

Last week, one of the most powerful business leaders in the world, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, announced to employees that parent company Alphabet is launching a plan called “Simplicity Sprintto improve economic productivity.

The announcement already raises concerns that politics hints at upcoming layoffs, and not just at Google, where earnings growth has slowed. But economists insist that improving productivity isn’t about layoffs or getting every employee to work harder.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has urged employees at parent company Alphabet to increase productivity as part of a plan called the Simplicity Sprint. Employees fear that this could lead to layoffs. (Brandon Wade/Reuters)

According to the footsteps books and articles online, productivity is all about getting better by organizing yourself so you can get more done in your busy life and stop wasting time. But that’s not how economists define it, according to Western University economics professor Audra Bowlus, who researches labor productivity in Canada.

“We can think of labor productivity as the sum of value added per worker,” Bowlus said.

As Bolus and others say, productivity is so important because it provides the basis for national wealth and prosperity. It also makes individual companies more profitable. Collectively, increased productivity makes us richer as a country and raises average wages.

Don’t pressure workers

Experts point out that true growth in economic productivity must occur without employees working longer hours or experiencing the increased stress of doing more with less. As we have seen in sectors where this has been tried, such as emergency rooms in Canada, burnout that causes people to leave their jobs does not lead to long-term effectiveness.

As Bolus explained, productivity improvement should be understood as an increase in output without an increase in costs. The idea is to do things more efficiently, by buying or inventing cheaper machines to help with the job, or by creating procedures that require fewer labor intensive steps.

“This could be because machines are becoming more productive with technology,” Bowlus said. “It could also be because workers are becoming more productive through more education, more skills, or just being able to work better with these machines.”

But that doesn’t mean jobs won’t be lost in the process, said Michael Weil, an economist at McMaster University who is leading a team of researchers and working with Statistics Canada to improve productivity in Canada.

Wall points to occupations such as being an ice-maker or an elevator operator, professions that have been abolished by technological progress, such as the invention of electricity and refrigeration, or the shift from the human ability to make elevators stop at the right level to fit the floor, to automatic buttons. .

Well, who once worked for one of Canada’s last remaining lift operator jobs – he pushed buttons and talked about the Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls – says economists are arguing over whether things like grocery store self-service checkouts should be counted. , labor force. replacement or actual performance improvement.

Be aware of the performance gap

But that debate is being overshadowed by a much larger debate about why Canada’s progress in productivity has been so low compared to peers around the world. Statistics Canada data showed that after extraordinary record jump in 2020 caused by the pandemicperformance plummeted in 2021, and continued to fall earlier this yearcompared to pre-pandemic levels.

Part of Vila’s project is to find a way to disseminate previously hard-to-find data from businesses to Canadian economists so they can try to understand where productivity is going and the effectiveness of many federal and provincial schemes designed to improve employer efficiency. So far, most of the research has been based on foreign data.

Lots of analysis condemns the gap between Canada and the US, suggesting that Canada should follow the US lead in tax policy and regulation. Some experts say Canadian tax laws designed to encourage small businesses are having the opposite effect, discouraging business growth by exploiting economies of scale to increase productivity. Others are worried increased productivity will lower other Canadian benefits, contributing to a lower quality of life.

German politicians and officials on a hydraulic riser in 2012 holding a sign that the country is a good place for professional workers. Despite stronger social measures and regulations than Canada, Europe leads the way in productivity. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

But Robert Gagne, director of the Center for Productivity and Prosperity at the University of Montreal’s School of Advanced Business Studies, takes a fresh look at productivity growth in North America and Europe, where social programs, taxes and regulation often outperform those in Europe. Canada.

“In Western Europe, they have seen significant productivity gains, even more than in the US, actually much more than in the US over the last 25 or 30 years,” Gagne said.

Gagne and his team attribute the difference almost entirely to competition. While businesses in Paris must compete with those in Berlin, Canada’s relatively small population in a thin strip just above the US border means a company in Quebec can practically ignore a competitor nearly 4,000 kilometers from Calgary, he said.

Productivity Requires Competition: Expert

The HEC study shows that while Europe is doing its best to encourage competition, Canada and its provinces are doing the opposite, “with a culture of protecting Canadian business no matter what,” Gagne said.

He points to the near-monopoly power of Air Canada, which he says has too much influence over governments of all stripes in Ottawa. For example, Gagne suggests that the relationship has repeatedly blocked high-speed rail service between Quebec and Ontario, which would give the Canadian airline an opportunity to make money.

Alternatively, he said, policy makers should look to Canadian companies like Couche Tard (which operates in many places under the Circle K name), which have no problem competing and dominating the global stage.

Gagne agrees that the well-known shortage of workers in places like Quebec’s Eastern Townships should motivate businesses to increase productivity by investing in better machines and methods. He said that in the service sector, which is now suffering from severe labor shortages, it is more difficult.

“You can’t replace a hotel room maid with a robot,” Gagne said.

And rather than expecting individual businesses to take the lead, he believes governments, especially provincial governments, should step up competition between provinces. Gagne said this is what provincial leaders should do when they meet, not just discuss how they can get more tax revenue from the federal government.

“I think they should discuss the barriers to trade and people within the country,” Gagne said. “There is more mobility between European countries and fewer barriers to trade than Canadian provinces.”

