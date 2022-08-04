The bulletproof self-confidence of Dean Henderson

FOREST GATE

This Saturday, Nottingham Forest will play their first Premier League game in nearly a quarter of a century since they were relegated in 1999 despite consecutive wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and their old friends.” Leicester City” in the last three matches of the season. Despite making the playoffs in May, they currently look best equipped to keep up with the three promoted teams, but their fans are almost certainly under no illusion that anything is better than 17th finishing at the end of the season will be an absolute triumph after their long-awaited and long-awaited return to the top flight.

Forest is due to meet Newcastle on Saturday in St James’s Park, a seething cauldron full of raucous natives who are genuinely excited about the prospect of a new campaign for the first time in 15 years. For most Forest players and their manager Steve Cooper, this will likely be a top flight baptism of fire, but in Dean Henderson, on loan, they have a player who, in his own words, is one of the best goalkeepers in the game. the world. , even if the various figures in its parent club are too blind to see it.

Premier League 2022-23 Preview No. 16: Nottingham Forest Read more

In a Talksport grievance reminiscent of Father Ted Crilly’s vitriolic acceptance speech at the Golden Cleric Awards, the 25-year-old called his treatment at Manchester United last season “criminal.” Speaking to Faye Carruthers, he explained how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had promised him the starting goalkeeper position, but the Norwegian changed his mind and gave way to David de Gea when Henderson, uh, trained for the Euros and then contracted Covid.

“The conversation I had after leaving the Euros was, ‘You’re coming back here to be No. 1,'” he said. “I got Covid-19, came back, so I was still supposed to be No. 1, but then no one did what I was told. Sitting there for 12 months is really a crime at my age. I seethed. I told the hierarchy that I need to play football and let me go and I almost quit the manager. [Erik ten Hag] came through the door. I haven’t spoken to him since.”

While Henderson may have been promised a No. 1 spot at Manchester United, the sensational form of De Gea, one of the very few United players who didn’t completely embarrass himself last season, was voted “Best of the Year” by the club. from a bad gang” at the end of the season. seasonal rewards, make his comments a bit controversial. Of his lack of relationship with Ten Hag, Henderson said without batting an eyelid that “I actually didn’t want the manager to come and see me in training because I knew he would probably want to leave me.” “.

With that kind of bulletproof self-confidence, losing Ten Hag is likely to be a gain for Cooper and Forest, even if Henderson turns out to be only half the signing he thinks he is. As the military historian and his new Forest recruit, Wayne Hennessy, wait—or perhaps wave—backstage, he can’t afford to screw up.

“Dear Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, we have made incredible progress in the women’s game, but this generation of schoolgirls deserves more. They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE and they deserve to believe that one day they will be able to play for England. We want their dreams to come true too. This is an opportunity to make a huge difference. A change that will affect the lives of millions of young girls. We, the 23 members of the England Women’s Senior Football Team, ask you to prioritize investing in women’s football in schools so that every girl has a choice.” an open letter to the basket of the new British Prime Minister with a very reasonable set of requests.

Do the right things. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

“Like all sane people, I only read the Big Web site, but I stumbled upon this is exciting article in the New Yorker. There appears to be no word for homesickness in French and no term for self-esteem in Chinese, potentially suggesting these emotions are not universal. What they seem to have overlooked, however, is that the English language lacks a word for Chelsea Football Club’s desperate longing for a defender, any defender, any defender.” – Noble Francis

“After all this talk about capitalizing on the success of the Lionesses in order to leave a legacy, may I, based on my experience, offer a marketing slogan for the development of women’s football: football without assholes,” Ben Clay.

“At first I thought that your admission that The Five is “happy to be corrected by younger readers” [Tuesday’s Fiver] was a bold, confident statement that allowed for the possibility of being wrong. Then I realized that was a bold and confident statement because you don’t have younger readers, do you?” – Zee Snook.

Last but not least, Max Rushden contacted Barry Glendenning, Nedum Onuoha and Troy Townsend for Football Weekly. This is the first part of the two-part Premier League preview and as usual it should be a good laugh™.

Premier League players won’t kneel before every league game. However, the gesture against racism will be made at certain times such as the first and last weekends, Boxing Day, March and October, and the FA Cup and League Finals.

Lionesses vs USA! USA!! USA!!! sold out in 24 hours in October.

Glory to the supporters, a lot of you. Composition: Katherine Iville/UEFA via Getty; Naomi Baker/FIFA via Getty

Tu tu! Erik ten Hag condemned Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the pre-season friendly against Manchester United ahead of schedule. “This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team, and you must stay to the end,” the Dutchman said with contempt.

West Ham are looking to negotiate personal terms with Amadou ‘Rihanna’ Onana after reaching a £33.5m deal with Lille, while Chelsea quickly negotiated a deal with Aston Villa for Karni Chukwuemeke and interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton. , which for some reason is still only 25 years old.

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust regarding a supporter swap scheme.

Alessia Rousseau, something of a national treasure herself these days, donated her worn Euro 2022 boots to the Tower of London to be displayed next to the national treasure.

