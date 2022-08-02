The ‘bullet train’ runs very fast, but it’s a thrill ride you can’t miss

(CNN) “Bullet Train” certainly moves at the right pace, with Brad Pitt at the helm of a vast cast. But the slick action is offset by a smart-alecky tone that proves uneven and sometimes too cute for its own good, with a mashup of genres — from the music to the visuals — that looks like a Quentin Tarantino wannabe, with a dash of “Deadpool” thrown in for good measure.

This latter effect should not be surprising, as director David Leitch observed “Deadpool” sequel , in addition to toiling in the “John Wick” and “Fast and Furious” franchises. Pitt’s presence also carries echoes of Tarantino, who has recently shown his playful macho side in that director’s films. Winning an Oscar “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.”

The story, however — adapted from a Japanese novel by screenwriter Zak Olkiewicz — doesn’t have enough fuel to sustain that tone consistently. Even elaborate flashbacks can’t add enough intrigue to the intrigues of these strangers on the train to push the narrative out of its limited space.

Joining the story, Pitt’s ill-fated hitman (codenamed Ladybug) boards a bullet train in Japan, with orders to retrieve a briefcase full of cash. Alas, he’s not the only skilled assassin on board, with everyone pursuing different marching orders, confusion about who’s pulling the strings, and plenty of miscommunication along the way.

If Pitt’s world-weary character just wants to complete the assignment and get off, others have more personal motives. From a mysterious young woman (Joy King) to a feuding duo known as “the twins” (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry) to Benito A. There are various factions ranging from a vengeful killer played by Martinez Ocasio a.k.a. bad bunny

Read on