The Bugatti is ready to ride like a breeze.

The French hypercar builder has unveiled the last car it will build with the brand’s legendary 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine before launching its first electrified model.

The W16 Mistral is a roadster named after the wind that blows through southern France and is based on the Chiron Super Sport, capable of reaching speeds in excess of 300 mph.

The engine is rated at 1,600 horsepower and the car has a top speed of over 260 mph.

Bugatti plans to break the record of 254.04 mph.

Technically, the W16 Mistral is always open as it doesn’t have an official hardtop, but Bugatti says it does come with an emergency cover. Vitesse was supported by a collapsible umbrella-like structure.

Much more than a chop-top, the Mistral’s body differs from the Chiron’s and its structure has been reengineered to accommodate the larger opening created.

Air intakes for the engine are located behind the passengers’ heads to enhance the aural impact of the 70,000 liters of air that enter at full throttle every minute.

The price of the car is set at $5.1 million, but don’t open your piggy bank. Bugatti says only 99 of them will be built, and the entire run has already been sold.

That’s it $500 million Very fast cars lose value very quickly.

Bugatti merged with electric sports car company Rimac last year and is developing a new powertrain for its next car.