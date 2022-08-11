closer
Jimmy Garoppolo has been given the opportunity to explore potential trade destinations after the San Francisco 49ers decided to “move on” Trae Lance as their starting quarterback. He might have one.

According to Cleveland.comThe Cleveland Browns could pursue Garoppolo based on the fate of Deshaun Watson.

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field during the NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Sophie Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

Watson is currently suspended six games due to sexual misconduct allegations. The sentence was handed down by a retired federal judge and the NFL is appealing the decision, citing a minimum one-year suspension.

Watson is slated to start the Browns’ preseason opener Friday, while signs indicate Jacoby Brissett will start in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, who could replace former Browns QB Baker Mayfield under center.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV appearance and the NFC Championship Game last year. Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers were upset in last year’s playoff run.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Stacey Revere/Getty Images)

Garoppolo was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014 as a potential heir to the Tom Brady throne. However, when it became clear that Brady was not retiring, the Pats dealt him to San Fran, who signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract.

Garoppolo will make over $24 million and the Browns are the only team in the NFL that can afford his salary.

Brissett started five games for the Miami Dolphins last year, but Tua Tagovailoa was injured and he hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2019, when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before the NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(AP Photo/Aaron Gasch)

Garoppolo will hit free agency after this season.