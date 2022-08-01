The Browns are lucky that Deshaun Watson’s suspension is only six games opinion

The Cleveland Browns’ quest for a championship is alive and well.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was indicted by former US District Judge Sue L. Robinson’s six-game suspension did not hurt the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season.

The NFL Players Association announced Sunday that neither it nor Watson will appeal the ruling against the three-time Pro Bowler, who faces 24 civil lawsuits over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, and called on the league to do the same. The NFL has three days to appeal, and in that case, Watson’s fate will be decided by commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee.

Considering the Browns’ schedule, eight games would have been the tipping point for the season. That compromised the Browns’ chances of earning a wild-card playoff berth in the powerful AFC, even with a stellar defense.

Robinson allayed such fears.

The Browns’ first four games — at the Carolina Panthers, vs. the New York Jets, vs. the Steelers, at the Atlanta Falcons — haven’t been impressive. This is an easy expansion of the schedule. Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be 2-2 or better.

Weeks 5-6 bring the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. With or without Watson they present a tough challenge. Some may scoff at Patriots second-year quarterback Mack Jones, but coach Bill Belichick will level that playing field against former Patriot Brissett.

What will the Browns record look like with Deshaun Watson suspended?

A 3-3 or better looks possible and puts the Browns in the race.

Even with the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo on the trading block, general manager Andrew Berry has no reason to look for quarterback help. Coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that the plan was to ride with Brissett.

Yes, the AFC is loaded with contenders led by the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. The Browns face everyone except the Chiefs and Titans during the regular season.

But barring a league appeal, the Browns will have Watson for two games against the Ravens and Bengals, for the Bills and for the final matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Browns to stay in playoff contention, they must go throw-to-throw with the AFC’s best quarterbacks. They will face the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (Oct. 9), the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Oct. 23, Dec. 17-18), the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (Oct. 31, Dec. 11) and the Bills’ Josh Allen. (November 20).

One exception would be Watson on the Browns against the Chargers.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only quarterback from the conference’s top tier on the 2022 Rivals list. Burrow is 0-3 against the Browns, but that streak could end soon.

The Browns will be in a dogfight for the AFC North

Even before the verdict, the Browns knew they would be in a dogfight for the AFC North title. While the defending conference champion Bengals and Ravens have the highest expectations, the post-Ben Roethlisberger Steelers could enter the conversation if Naji Harris exceeds Mitch Trubisky’s expectations and repeats the success of his Pro Bowl rookie season.

Berry knew the risk of trading Watson and signing him to a record-setting five-year deal. Signed contract on March 18 with $230 million guaranteed. Although two Texas grand juries declined to indict him, Watson faced 22 civil suits when the Browns acquired him. Houston Texans.

The number rose to 24 before he settled all but four claims on June 21. Three more lawsuits were settled late Sunday night, Tony Buzby, an attorney representing Watson’s accusers, confirmed in a statement Monday morning.

On July 15, the Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women who had made or intended to make claims against the team for enabling Watson’s behavior.

Brissett, 29, went 14-23 as a starter for the Colts, Dolphins and Patriots, which may not inspire confidence. Berry recently added quarterback Josh Rosen, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 NFL games (16 starts, 3-13 record).

Between Brissett and Rosen, that’s a combined 17-36 starting record. If Brissett can avoid turnovers as a game manager, the Browns offense can rely on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for the first six games.

It seems doable.

Robinson’s ruling gives the Browns a fighting chance to reach their goal.

When Watson returns, even when he wins the 2016 national championship at Clemson, the spotlight will be more than he’s ever seen. He is coming off a 4-12 season with the Texans in 2020. He has not seen action since January 3, 2021.

But Watson will be able to practice through the preseason and return to practice in Week 4. Even if he was rusty after that layoff and sat out last season seeking a trade, he’ll have three weeks to prepare.

An elite quarterback like Watson has to be physically and mentally resilient.

Watson’s verdict gives the Browns hope in more ways than one. Players in the prime of their careers, such as defensive end Myles Garrett, Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and left guard Joel Bitonio, are not far from a peak year.

The Browns hurt their reputation by trading for Watson. Monday’s suspension could hurt their record. But only a little.

Monday’s decision is the first victory of 2022, barring an NFL appeal that would take over the new process established with Robinson.

