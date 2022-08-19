New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two men who jumped off the “Joss Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard and did not survive have been identified as Jamaican brothers.

Tavaris Bulgin, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were among a group of people who jumped into 15-foot-deep water from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Massachusetts on Sunday night, according to a statement from the Cape and Islands District Office. Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Both men came out of the water, but the brothers struggled in the current and could not get back to shore.

The US Coast Guard, state and local police responded to the scene to locate the missing duo.

Tawaris’ body was found at 6:30 am on Monday.

Authorities continued to search for Tavaughn’s body with a sidescan sonar device, but the search was called off Tuesday afternoon due to dangerous weather conditions.

According to CBS Boston, Tavaughn’s body was found near the bridge by a shell fisherman Thursday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office said no foul play is suspected.

The brothers’ uncle, Omar George, told ABC6 that alcohol was not a factor in the tragedy because they were great swimmers and were devout Christians.

Tavaris and Tavaghn are seasonal restaurant workers on Martha’s Vineyard and plan to return to Clarendon, Jamaica in three weeks.

At home, the brothers are active in their family ministry and regularly sing with their sisters Tavanni and Tavaniya at the church where their father is pastor.

“If Tavaughn was dead and Tavaris couldn’t save him, I know he shouldn’t be alive. I know he was there when his brother died… the ultimate sacrifice,” George told ABC6.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Bulgin’s family ship the brothers’ bodies back to Jamaica and cover funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.