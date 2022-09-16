New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The brother of Miami Marlins rookie Jordan Groshens had a hit around Londepot Park Thursday night when he went yard for the first time in his career.

When Jax Groshens, along with the rest of the family, the 22-year-old Marlins infielder fired a ball over the fence into left field for a solo home run, they expected many in MLB to be.

As they celebrated in the stands, camera crews caught Jax Groshens running around the stands in the best celebration anyone could put together for his brother.

Grotions went 1-4 on the day and helped lead Miami to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Groshens collected his first multi-hit game earlier in the day, going 3-3 in a 6-1 loss to the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a three-run homer off Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard to give the Marlins a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Schwarber, who is second in the MLB in home runs behind New York Yankees MVP candidate Aaron Judge, hit his 38th homer of the season to put Philadelphia on the board 4-1.

That home run by Schwarber extended his home run lead in the NL as Atlanta Braves All-Star Austin Riley trailed him with 36.

De La Cruz collected another RBI with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, just what they needed to secure the win.

Jordan Groshens hit a home run in the first to help that victory, but his brother made it one that will be forever remembered not only by the family, but the entire baseball community.