Yakub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, turned himself into authorities Monday after a warrant was issued for his alleged involvement in the Texas shooting, police said.

Talib, 39, was named as the suspect in the shooting that killed one person at a youth football game in Lancaster. A first-degree felony murder warrant was later issued, police said, and he was booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Police said officers were called to Lancaster Community Park following an altercation between coaches and officials during the game. Responding officers identified the gunshot victim at the scene as 43-year-old Michael Hickman.

Witnesses told investigators there were disagreements between the coaching staff and referees of two youth football teams, police said. Coaches had issues with some of the calls made by the officiating staff.

“The altercation turned physical and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Mr. Hickman multiple times. No other injuries were reported at this time. After the shooting, the suspect took the gun and fled the scene in an unmarked vehicle,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police said the investigation into Hickman’s death is ongoing.

According to TMZ Sports, video of the incident showed people arguing with the referees. Farther away, a scuffle broke out and gunshots could be clearly heard in the background. In a later clip, several people are seen attending to an adult male on the field.

Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib was at the game, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident took place and is deeply upset and devastated by this terrible loss of life. He wishes to express his condolences to the victim’s family and everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his lawyer said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.