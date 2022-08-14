New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead Saturday after a youth football game in Texas, police said.

Lancaster police said in a news release that they have identified Yakub Salik Talib as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said officers were called to Lancaster Community Park following an altercation between coaches and officials during the game.

“During the disagreement rival coaching staffs engaged in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking an adult male,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.”

Police asked anyone with information on Talib to contact Detective Senad Deranczyk at 972-218-2756. An active warrant has been issued for Talib’s arrest.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

According to TMZ Sports, video of the incident showed people arguing with the referees. Farther away, a scuffle ensues and gunshots are heard in the background. In a later clip, several people are seen attending to an adult male on the field.

Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib was at the game, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident took place and is deeply upset and devastated by this terrible loss of life. He wishes to express his condolences to the victim’s family and everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his lawyer said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.