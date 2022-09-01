The Broncos have signed Russell Wilson to a five-year extension worth $245 million

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be riding together for a long time.

The star quarterback agreed to a five-year contract extension Thursday morning worth $245 million and comes with $165 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has only been in Denver since being traded there in March, but has spoken regularly about planning to stay with the franchise long-term.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

The right coach:Todd Bowles is the right coach at the right time for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

Wilson still has two years remaining on the extension he signed with Seattle in 2019, meaning he is now under contract in Denver for a total of $296 million over the next seven seasons. The new money on the deal, which begins in 2024, averages $49 million per season.

“I am happy to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long time. Hopefully the rest of my career,” Wilson said on the first day of training camp in late July. “It’s a blessing to be here with these guys. Being here with (GM) George Patton, he’s been amazing to me. Coach Hackett, first class, incredible mind, unbelievable how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, players, organization. It is a great honor.

“Every day I treat every day as a new day. That’s my focus, my only focus is to win a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos and more.

Wilson’s extension was not actually finalized until the Walton-Penner family ownership group was formed. Under NFL rules, money guaranteed in contracts must be held in escrow at the time of signing, so a cash outlay such as a multiyear extension for the franchise quarterback would have to wait until Walmart heir Rob Walton and his team close the deal to buy the franchise. to $4.65 billion in early August.

There’s no doubt Wilson and the Broncos will agree on a massive extension, but given the timing of ownership’s approval, the question centers on whether the two sides have enough time before a deal can be reached in the regular season.

Under the four-year, $140 million deal originally signed with Seattle, Wilson carries a reasonable $24 million cap charge in 2022 and $27 million in 2023. When he signed that deal in 2019, it was a record-setter in many areas, including the amount. Guaranteed money ($107 million) and average annual salary ($35 million), according to overthecap.com data.

Since then, of course, the price of playing a top-end quarterback has only gone up. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $151 million extension this spring, the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year extension worth $230 million and the Arizona Cardinals gave Kyler Murray $160 million guaranteed and up to $230 million in total. on an extension of five years.

Rodgers’ average annual salary tops $50 million, while Watson and Murray both check in at $46 million per year, with Wilson tied for second in average annual salary. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr also signed a three-year extension this offseason that averages more than $40 million per year. Wilson’s guaranteed money ($165 million) is second only to Watson.

Wilson’s last contract included a $65 million signing bonus, but more than half of that was deferred.

“Anytime you get a franchise quarterback, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Russell Wilson, it just accelerates everything you’re doing,” Patton said. “There would have been no point in bringing Russell here if we didn’t have the foundation. … We need a foundation to get a quarterback like him. First of all, he can’t come, right? Second, he didn’t come here to lose. He came here to win and he believes in our team.

Wilson, not surprisingly, will be a part of the team for a long time to come.