New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Mets jumped into a double-digit lead NL East after the Atlanta Braves Friday night won and the Mets lost to the Miami Marlins.

The Mets lost to the Marlins 57-80 on Friday night, dropping their fourth game in the last six, 6-3.

Home run from Pete Alonzo no. Despite getting 33, Couldn’t beat New York An early deficit after allowing three runs in the first three innings.

“It’s that time of year when a lot of us can hit that wall,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “We’ve got to find a way to break through the wall and do it together. That’s what good teams do, and I’m sure we’re going to do it.”

Rockies’ CJ Krahn breaks MLB statcast with home run at Coors Field

The Mets’ loss, followed by Atlanta’s 6-4 win in Seattle on Friday night, puts the Braves in the NL East for the first time this season.

Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during the Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Tribute

Atlanta hit four home runs Friday night, won its eighth game in a row and erased a 10½-game June deficit in the division.

“That’s why we’re playing these games: trying to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s our goal. When we left spring training, our No. 1 goal was to win the division. I think they’re great in their approach and the way they come to work.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There are the Braves Seven games back to New York Aug. 8 But has been one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 21-5 since then.

“That’s how dedicated we are to winning and how much we want to win,” Braves rookie Michael Harris II said. “We lost 10 games at one point and now we’re leading the East. That’s our main goal. We’ve reached it and now we’re trying to keep it.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both the Mets and Braves will be in action on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report