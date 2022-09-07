‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty says some fans of the show silenced and dehumanized her

(CNN) Erin Moriarty as Starlight On “The Boys”. She has spoken out about harassment and abuse from fans of the show.

On Tuesday, Moriarty posted an article on her Instagram Titled “IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys’ Fans.” In the snippets shared by Moriarty, the author argues that Moriarty has been “silenced and sexualized” just like her character on the show — with fans hyperfixing. Her body and appearance.

In a caption, Moriarty agreed.

“I feel silent. I feel inhuman. I feel paralyzed. I have poured blood, sweat and tears into this role (again and again), I have grown in the shoes of this character (*emphasis added – we change and evolve mentally and physically,” Moriarty wrote.

She added, “Everyone is going through their own battles; let’s not add to it. I would never intentionally (and specifically) add to yours in public. It only strengthens my empathy muscle and anyone who comes to me: I see. You, I don’t hate you, I just sympathize and forgive.”

