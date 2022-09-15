The boil water notice was lifted in Jackson, Mississippi after almost 7 weeks.

Enlarge this image switch title Steve Helber/AP

JACKSON, Mississippi. Thursday at capital of Mississippi nearly seven weeks later, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said.

“We have restored clean water,” Reeves said at a press conference.

But state health official Jim Craig said concerns about copper and lead in Jackson’s water remain. Craig said people should continue to avoid using tap water to make baby food.

Emergency repairs are still ongoing after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant resulted in most customers losing service for several days in late August and early September.

The problems began a few days after heavy rain fell in the central Mississippi, altering the quality of raw water entering Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant. This slowed down the cleaning process, depleted the water tanks and caused a sudden drop in pressure.

When water pressure drops, there is a possibility that untreated groundwater can enter the water supply through cracked pipes, so customers are advised to boil the water to kill potentially harmful bacteria.

But even before the rain, officials said some of the water pumps were out of order and the sewage treatment plant was running standby pumps. Jackson had been under a boil water warning for a month now because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick.

The National Guard and volunteer groups have distributed millions of bottles of drinking water in Jackson since late August.

Jackson is the largest city in one of the poorest states. in the US The city’s tax base is shrinking as a result of white flight, which began about a decade after the public schools were consolidated in 1970. Jackson’s population is over 80% black and about 25% of its residents live in poverty.

Like many American cities, Jackson is struggling with aging infrastructure where water pipes are cracking or collapsing. Chokwe Mayor Antar Lumumba, a Democrat in the Republican-led state, said the city’s water problems stemmed from decades of delayed repairs.

Some equipment froze at Jackson’s main water treatment plant during a cold snap in early 2020, leaving thousands of customers with dangerously low or no water pressure. The National Guard helped distribute drinking water. People collected water in buckets to flush toilets. Similar problems occurred on a smaller scale earlier this year.

Jackson often has trouble boiling water due to pressure loss or other issues that can contaminate the water. Some mandates last only a few days, while others last weeks. Some of them only affect certain areas, usually due to broken pipes in the area. Others affect all consumers of the water supply system.