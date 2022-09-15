type here...
TOP STORIES The boil water notice was lifted in Jackson, Mississippi...
TOP STORIES

The boil water notice was lifted in Jackson, Mississippi after almost 7 weeks.

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

A trickle of water flows from a faucet at an apartment for the elderly in Jackson, Mississippi, earlier this month. Recent flooding has exacerbated Jackson’s long-standing problems with the water supply system.

Steve Helber/AP


hide title

switch title

Steve Helber/AP

A trickle of water flows from a faucet at an apartment for the elderly in Jackson, Mississippi, earlier this month. Recent flooding has exacerbated Jackson’s long-standing problems with the water supply system.

Steve Helber/AP

JACKSON, Mississippi. Thursday at capital of Mississippi nearly seven weeks later, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said.

“We have restored clean water,” Reeves said at a press conference.

But state health official Jim Craig said concerns about copper and lead in Jackson’s water remain. Craig said people should continue to avoid using tap water to make baby food.

Emergency repairs are still ongoing after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant resulted in most customers losing service for several days in late August and early September.

Avoiding tap water in Jackson, Mississippi has been a way of life for decades.

National

Avoiding tap water in Jackson, Mississippi has been a way of life for decades.

The problems began a few days after heavy rain fell in the central Mississippi, altering the quality of raw water entering Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant. This slowed down the cleaning process, depleted the water tanks and caused a sudden drop in pressure.

When water pressure drops, there is a possibility that untreated groundwater can enter the water supply through cracked pipes, so customers are advised to boil the water to kill potentially harmful bacteria.

But even before the rain, officials said some of the water pumps were out of order and the sewage treatment plant was running standby pumps. Jackson had been under a boil water warning for a month now because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick.

The National Guard and volunteer groups have distributed millions of bottles of drinking water in Jackson since late August.

Jackson is the largest city in one of the poorest states. in the US The city’s tax base is shrinking as a result of white flight, which began about a decade after the public schools were consolidated in 1970. Jackson’s population is over 80% black and about 25% of its residents live in poverty.

In Jackson, Mississippi, volunteers are hard at work delivering water to residents who need help.

National

In Jackson, Mississippi, volunteers are hard at work delivering water to residents who need help.

Like many American cities, Jackson is struggling with aging infrastructure where water pipes are cracking or collapsing. Chokwe Mayor Antar Lumumba, a Democrat in the Republican-led state, said the city’s water problems stemmed from decades of delayed repairs.

Some equipment froze at Jackson’s main water treatment plant during a cold snap in early 2020, leaving thousands of customers with dangerously low or no water pressure. The National Guard helped distribute drinking water. People collected water in buckets to flush toilets. Similar problems occurred on a smaller scale earlier this year.

Jackson often has trouble boiling water due to pressure loss or other issues that can contaminate the water. Some mandates last only a few days, while others last weeks. Some of them only affect certain areas, usually due to broken pipes in the area. Others affect all consumers of the water supply system.

Previous articleMan finds 35,000th diamond in Arkansas park, 50th this year
Next articleThere’s something about Port Union: actor Ben Stiller spotted on NL set

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

off Video Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't affect their vote, citing...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The AOC suggested that Texas Governor Abbott resign after moving the immigrants to Washington DC

closer Video Sending migrants to resort areas not...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News