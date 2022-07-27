New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several bodies were recovered this week after an accident in Glacier National Park.

On Monday morning, a 79-year-old Florida man died after falling while trying to climb a steep slope with a group of friends.

The incident occurred several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain near East Glacier.

Friends rushed to his location screaming for help and calling 911.

More remains were found at Lake Mead, the National Park Service says

Glacier County Dispatch then transferred the call to Glacier National Park.

Two Bear Air Rescue crews made their way through a separate incident and transported an unconscious patient to Two Medicine Ranger Station where Emergency Air Transport Service ALERT was standing by for patient care.

ALERT personnel pronounced the man dead.

On the same day, Two Bear Air recovered the bodies of two local men killed in a climbing accident in the Dusty Star Mountain area.

California’s largest wildfire of the year has burned near Yosemite

The National Park Service has identified the hikers as Brian McKenzie Kennedy, 67, of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Jack Dewayne Beard, 67, of Kalispell.

According to park staff, who knew the men personally, Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers who had been scaling peaks in the park for decades.

The men were climbing the mountain and planned to leave on July 22.

The pair were reported missing on July 24, and park rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead the same day.

Click here to get the Fox News app

An aerial search began on Sunday along the eastern route, with two Bear Airs flying in daylight and darkness on July 24.

“Minuteman Aviation conducted an aerial search with NPS spotters on the morning of July 25 and located the bodies of the climbers,” the NPS said in a release. “Two Bear Air took the bodies out the same day.”