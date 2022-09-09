New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The BMW PGA Championship will then resume on Saturday in a new format DP World Tour has been temporarily suspended Tournament on the Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The European Tour said in a statement on Friday Flagship tournament at Wentworth Golf Club The event will now be shortened to 54 holes with the second round starting at 6:40am local time.

Players unable to complete the first round will return to their previous position on the course at 7:30 a.m. local time.

“The decision to resume on Saturday was made in line with official national bereavement guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS),” the tour said in a statement.

“The Wentworth event provides an opportunity for players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators to come together over the weekend not only to pay their respects but also to celebrate Her Majesty’s extraordinary life.”

Officials stated that the course will not be available till Monday and is ongoing Plans for the Queen’s funeral Reasons for shortening the course to finish with Sunday.

In honor of the Queen’s death, DP World Tour All scheduled entertainment will be canceled and black ribbons will be made available for people to wear.

Flags will also continue to be flown at half-staff and a two-minute silence will be observed at 9:50 am local time.

“On behalf of our players and everyone connected with the European Tour Group, our thoughts and deepest sympathies continue to be with the Royal Family at this time,” DP World Tour said.