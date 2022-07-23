New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baseball fans must have done a double take Friday night when the final score of the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game appeared on their screens.

The Blue Jays outscored their division rivals 28-5.

The Blue Jays scored 28 runs at Fenway Park, setting a franchise record for runs scored in a single game, and came within two runs. Major League Baseball record For scoring most runs in a game.

The Blue Jays hit an inside-the-park grand slam against the Red Sox

Allowed only 28 runs Boston is also a franchise record Baltimore surpassed the high of 27 allowed in 1923 against the Orioles.

“It’s tough to watch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, according to Boston.com. “Being in the dugout, it’s tough to be honest with you. They know it, I know it.”

Mets’ Jacob deGrom ‘feeling good’ after simulated game

Every Toronto starter had at least two hits on the night The Blue Jays jumped out He took a 14-0 lead in the fourth inning and an 11-run fifth to make it 25-3.

The 11 runs in the fifth inning tied the franchise record in a single inning, a mark Toronto had reached four times previously.

The Astros’ sweep of the Yankees doubleheader kicks off the second half of MLB’s regular season

“It’s fantastic,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “We talked about that before the game, how you can come out with a little sleep and how you can come out hot. I think we came out hot.”

In the third inning, Boston center fielder Jaren Duran misplayed a simple fly ball, allowing Rymel Tapia to round the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam, the second in Blue Jay history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I lost it at dusk,” Duran said. “It happens. (Verdugo) was right there. Obviously, I had to take a step or two. He was already going to hit me to the ball. I didn’t want to get in his way. … Next time , I knew to take a step or two.”

The greatest thing about baseball? Boston will have a chance to shake off the stink from Friday night with two games in a three-game series scheduled for Saturday at 4:10 pm ET against Toronto.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“At the end of the day, what we do as an organization is try to get better this season and in the future,” Cora said. “We’ve been very vocal about that. The standings are the standings, and we’re going to be judged by what we do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report