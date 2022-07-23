closer
You never know what you’re going to see in baseball.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything you’re ever going to see, baseball finds a way to surprise you.

A general view of the scoreboard during the ninth inning of the Boston Red Sox's 28-5 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Maddy Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Unusual dramas often come from unexpected places, and the recent Strange Drama is no exception.

Journeyman outfielder Raimel Tapia comes to the plate with 2 outs in the 3rd inning of Friday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Raimel Tapia #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an inside the park grand slam during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Maddy Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Jays had already built a 6-0 lead, but more was possible with the bases loaded.

Tapia lifted a pop fly toward center field and flung the bat in desperation for an easy out.

Instead, Red Sox center fielder Jaren Duran immediately lost sight of the ball and confusion ensued:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays after scoring in the first inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Maddy Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Tapia raced around the bases and beat the throw with ease, resulting in a rare inside-the-park grand slam.

The Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, outscoring the Red Sox 28-5.