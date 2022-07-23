New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

You never know what you’re going to see in baseball.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything you’re ever going to see, baseball finds a way to surprise you.

Unusual dramas often come from unexpected places, and the recent Strange Drama is no exception.

The Astros’ sweep of the Yankees doubleheader kicks off the second half of MLB’s regular season

Journeyman outfielder Raimel Tapia comes to the plate with 2 outs in the 3rd inning of Friday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The Jays had already built a 6-0 lead, but more was possible with the bases loaded.

Tapia lifted a pop fly toward center field and flung the bat in desperation for an easy out.

Instead, Red Sox center fielder Jaren Duran immediately lost sight of the ball and confusion ensued:

Tapia raced around the bases and beat the throw with ease, resulting in a rare inside-the-park grand slam.

The Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, outscoring the Red Sox 28-5.