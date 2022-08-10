CASCADE, Iowa — Lee Simon, board member of the Tri-County Historical Society Museum, walks through the building’s entrance and turns to the Red Faber Wing.

Simon put together a section of the museum dedicated to the Hall of Fame pitcher from Cascade, Iowa. He pointed out that a A special part of the collection is hung on the wall. This is related to the “Black Socks” scandal.

Simon compiled photos and biographies of eight of Faber’s teammates on the 1919 White Sox who were fired from baseball for fixing that year’s World Series.

“It’s part of his career,” Simon said, staring at the wall.

This is a largely forgotten part of Faber’s legacy. Faber was one of the best pitchers of his era but missed the 1919 World Series. Faber, already weakened by previous influenza, injured his ankle before the series. In that series against the underdog Cincinnati Reds, key members of Faber’s team took money from gamblers to lose on purpose.

The White Sox lost in eight games and the series remains one of the biggest scandals in sports history. Faber, though not playing in the games, was there for everything.

“He had nothing to do with it,” Simon said of the settlement.

How might baseball history have been changed if Faber hadn’t been injured? Had he stayed on the mound, the fix probably wouldn’t have been administered.

And maybe Joe Jackson and his seven White Sox teammates won’t be banned from baseball for life.

And the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams” would not have existed. The film is adapted from WP Kinsella’s book, “Shoeless Joe,” which was inspired by the story of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal.

And without that book and movie, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds wouldn’t be playing in front of a national television audience Thursday night near a movie site in rural Dyersville.

“Had Faber been healthy, I believe it would have been almost impossible for the gamblers to have had such a strong impact,” said Jacob Pomrenke, who wrote “Scandal on the South Side: The 1919 Chicago White Sox.”

Before the 1919 World Series, he gained fame with his spitball

Faber was born in a home about 5 miles outside of Cascade, a Dubuque County town of about 2,100 (1,200 when Faber was growing up). Faber made his big-league debut in 1914 and soon solidified himself as one of the best pitchers in the White Sox organization. In his first four seasons, he won 67 games and helped lead the White Sox to the World Series title in 1917.

His signature pitch was a spitball, a preferred offering of the era.

“Tricky “The word that comes to mind is how expert he was at spitball,” said Brian Cooper, author of “Red Faber: A Biography of the Hall of Fame Spitball Pitcher.”

Faber missed part of the 1918 season while serving in World War I. He was limited to 25 games in the 1919 season after losing significant weight from an influenza epidemic. Then came the ankle injury.

Faber, then 31 and entering the prime years of his career, was sorely missed during the World Series. The White Sox are considered heavy favorites with two strong starters in Eddie Sicot and Lefty Williams and one of the best hitters in the game in Jackson. Cicot won 29 games this season and Williams had 23. Jackson hit .351.

None of the World Series was overlooked after gamblers conspired with Sax players — including Cicotte and Williams — in the World Series. The Fix included first baseman Chick Gandle, infielders Sweden Risberg and Fred McMullin, and outfielder Happy Felsch.

Jackson and third baseman Buck Weaver, who played well and knew about the fix, were also banished from baseball.

The White Sox lost the series five games to three. Chicago is 2-0 in games Cicotte and Williams don’t start and 1-5 when they start. Had Faber been healthy, he would have started a few games and prevented Cicotte and Williams from having such a decisive role in the World Series.

“There’s a real good case to be made that it was certainly difficult or difficult for corrupt members of the team to throw the series,” Cooper said.

Faber was in the ballpark but the White Sox kicked the ball around on defense and he could watch from the bench as the Reds threw meatballs at hitters. This angered Faber.

“He actually wanted to get in and pitch,” Simon said.

Faber has quietly become a part of baseball history as a member of one of the most infamous teams in the history of the sport. Cooper recalled the story of former Chicago catcher Ray Schalk telling the public that if Faber had been healthy, the White Sox would have won the Series.

Even if Faber had been healthy, Pomrenke believes the gamblers would not have consulted Faber about their plans. Faber was close with Schalk and infielder Eddie Collins, two players who did not participate.

“They’re very kind of straight-arrow shooters,” Pomrenke said. “They’re not really tough houses on the field.

After the Black Sox scandal, Red Faber went on to a Hall of Fame career

The implications of the 1919 World Series are still being felt.

Kennesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s first commissioner, banned eight players from the sport. Jackson played the lead role in “Field of Dreams,” a beloved film about an Iowa farmer plowing through his corn to build a baseball field for outcast members to play on. In the film, Jackson helps a struggling farmer played by Kevin Costner restore his relationship with his late father.

Playing on Chicago’s South Side until 1933, Faber flourished with the White Sox franchise after Fix. The right-hander was one of the last spitball pitchers in baseball history and finished his career with 254 hits. Faber was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1964.

“Many of his famous contemporaries really appreciated Red and his ability,” Cooper said. “Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb were definitely his admirers.”

Faber died in 1976.

In Cascade, there is a sign on the edge of town to tell visitors that Red Faber is home. The house where he was born still stands.

There is also a museum, which includes a replica of one of his lockers, an old camera he took on a world baseball tour, and a watch he was once gifted. Many of the items were donated by members of the Faber family. A year ago, the museum drew more attention than usual when the White Sox and New York Yankees played at the “Field of Dreams” movie site.

“Field of Dreams has really sparked a lot of interest in baseball, and I think in past history, so we think people will come to visit the museum that come to the festivities in Dyersville,” said Cascade Mayor Steve Knepper.

Pomrenke couldn’t help but wonder how different things would have been if Faber had pitched in the 1919 World Series. Maybe the White Sox will win and become a dynasty. Perhaps Jackson and his seven companions could have avoided the shame that befell them.

A lot of sports history (and movie history) might be different today if this one Iowan hadn’t injured his ankle.

“Who knows how it will turn out?” Pomrenke said.