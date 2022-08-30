The black pastor was watering his neighbor’s flowers. Then the police came

Enlarge this image toggle signature Childersburg Police Department/NPR Screenshot

A black Alabama pastor says he was wrongfully arrested and charged with a crime while watering a neighbor’s flowers.

Michael Jennings, longtime pastor of Vision Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Alabama, says he was doing a good neighborly deed, watering his neighbor’s out-of-town neighbor’s flowers at his request when a policeman showed up.

“I should be here. I’m Pastor Jennings. I live across the street,” Jennings told an Alabama Police Department officer in Childersburg in newly released body camera footage of his arrest obtained by NPR.

“I look after their house while they are away, watering their flowers,” he added.

Upon their arrival, officers arrested Jennings and placed him in the back of a police car, then charged him with obstructing the government, according to a criminal complaint.

Body camera footage of Jennings’ arrest on May 22. released by his lawyers last weekwho call the situation illegal.

Lawyers representing Jennings say the release of the bodycam video will also clear the way for “lawsuits against officers and beyond.”

“This video clearly shows that these officers decided to arrest Pastor Jennings less than five minutes after the stop and then tried to rewrite history by saying he didn’t identify himself when that was the first thing he did,” Harry Daniels said. , an Atlanta attorney representing Jennings, in a statement to NPR.

“This is irrational, irresponsible and illegal,” he added.

During 20 minute video obtained by NPR, a Childersburg police officer approaches Jennings as he is seen on camera watering plants in his yard.

As soon as the officer approaches Jennings and asks him what he is doing, he replies, “Watering the flowers.”

The officer, who has not been identified by authorities, asks Jennings if the car parked in a neighbor’s driveway belongs to him. Jennings answers the officer, saying that the car belongs to his neighbor.

Later in the video, the officer asks the pastor if he lives in the house, and he tells the officer that he doesn’t.

The officer informs Jennings that the police are answering a call involving a “suspicious vehicle” and a suspicious person who “should not be in the yard”, and the officer asks Jennings for his ID.

“Who is speaking?” Jennings asks the officer.

“They called about it… I don’t know,” the officer tells Jennings.

The exchange between Jennings and the officer results in a scream as Jennings explains to the officers that he did nothing wrong. He tells the officers, “I told him I was a pastor… You want to lock me up, lock me up… … Lock me up and see what happens. I want you to do it.”

The video shows Jennings, himself a former police officer, handcuffed for failing to provide officers with his ID.

After Jennings is arrested and handcuffed, a neighbor who called the authorities and said that Jennings is a “suspect person” tells the cops that she recognizes him.

“He lives right there and will water their flowers. This is probably my fault,” says a neighbor of the police.

But despite the woman telling officers she knows Jennings, he is still arrested and charged.

“It was not only an illegal arrest. It’s a kidnapping,” Daniels’ lawyer said.

Later in June, the charges against Jennings were dropped by a municipal judge.

The Childersburg Police Department did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment on the matter. NPR approached Jennings for an interview, but lawyers representing him told NPR that he was not currently doing any interviews.

Under Alabama Lawany officer “may stop any person abroad in a public place” if they suspect that that person is committing or has committed a felony or other public offense – requiring that person’s name, address, and an explanation of that person’s actions.

However, Jennings’ lawyers said in a statement that “Alabama’s Stop and Identification Law does not require Pastor Jennings … to identify himself because he was not in a public place.”